PSU 1050W or 750W ?

Hi there,

my meg x399 creation has 2 CPU connectors (2X -8pins on mobo) , for overclocking enhacements.

Which power supply should I buy?

Nfortec Sagitta RGB 1050W 80 Plus Gold Full Modular - has it 2 CPU connectors? I see on the foto 2x CPU connectors 8pins..right? But the vendor said to buy an EVGA:

EVGA Supernova 750 GT 750W 80 Plus Gold Modular - is 750W enough for 2x gtx 1070Ti and threadripp 2920X ??


What is the best option, I want those 2x 8pin CPU 12v. connectors ..connected on this mobo!!

sagitta-1050w-03.jpg
4538-evga-supernova-750-gt-750w-80-plus-gold-modular-especificaciones.jpg
 
Depends on the rest of your system. If you going to put a bunch of drives and a high end gpu go with the higher watts. That said I don't know anything about Nfortec Sagitta. So I can't comment on the quality of that psu. Between a TR3 and a high end gpu like a 3080/3090 you looking at 600-700w alone for those 2 parts.
 
