PSU 1050W or 750W ?

Hi there,
my meg x399 creation has 2 CPU connectors (2X -8pins on mobo) , for overclocking enhacements.
Which power supply should I buy?
What is the best option, I want those 2x 8pin CPU 12v. connectors ..connected on this mobo!!
Nfortec Sagitta RGB 1050W 80 Plus Gold Full Modular - has it 2 CPU connectors? I see on the foto 2x CPU connectors 8pins..right? But the vendor said to buy an EVGA:
EVGA Supernova 750 GT 750W 80 Plus Gold Modular - is 750W enough for 2x gtx 1070Ti and threadripp 2920X ??
What is the best option, I want those 2x 8pin CPU 12v. connectors ..connected on this mobo!!