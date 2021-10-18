PSN $25 gift cards are $20 @ AAFES (Military/Veterans only)

chameleoneel
I got the one-day-only CP2077 $10 deal at Best Buy from a few weeks ago.Nice, I'll pickup a few myself when I do my daily walk through my PX tomorrow. They just price matched that $10 CP2077 Target deal last week too.
Well my local PX wouldn't price match.
Huh, well that's dumb that they wouldn't price match. Being overseas probably complicates things, though.Well my local PX wouldn't price match.
I see why you bought 3 now too; $5 shipping on orders under $50, lol. Guess I'm in for 3 too and get to wait 2+ weeks to get it while I'm overseas.
Huh, well that's dumb that they wouldn't price match. Being overseas probably complicates things, though.
oh I bought them onlineSo you bought them in store or online?
I just got an email telling me to call them for additional verification. Probably had an issue verifying my veteran status : \ I think this is my first ever online order with the exchange.
Yep, I have an older VA card. Need to get it updated to the newer style. I guess it retains more info in the system. I had to verify a few things. All good though!I just got an email telling me to call them for additional verification. Probably had an issue verifying my veteran status : \ I think this is my first ever online order with the exchange.
