PSN $25 gift cards are $20 @ AAFES (Military/Veterans only)

Nice, I'll pickup a few myself when I do my daily walk through my PX tomorrow. They just price matched that $10 CP2077 Target deal last week too.
 
I got the one-day-only CP2077 $10 deal at Best Buy from a few weeks ago.
 
Huh, well that's dumb that they wouldn't price match. Being overseas probably complicates things, though. 🤷‍♂️
 
Yep, I have an older VA card. Need to get it updated to the newer style. I guess it retains more info in the system. I had to verify a few things. All good though!
 
