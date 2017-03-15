PSA: Replacement Seasonic Cables

Heyhey, I inquired to Seasonic about getting replacement cables for my X1050 because I'm interested in sleeving them, but not interested in paying Cablemod as much as they want for custom heh.
Rep got back to me fast and directed me here to buy cables, so if you need replacement cables for a Seasonic PSU, this is the place
http://www.btosinte.com/Cables-for-PS2-power-supply_c7.htm
Rep got back to me fast and directed me here to buy cables, so if you need replacement cables for a Seasonic PSU, this is the place
http://www.btosinte.com/Cables-for-PS2-power-supply_c7.htm