PSA: Replacement Seasonic Cables

R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
4,325
Heyhey, I inquired to Seasonic about getting replacement cables for my X1050 because I'm interested in sleeving them, but not interested in paying Cablemod as much as they want for custom heh.

Rep got back to me fast and directed me here to buy cables, so if you need replacement cables for a Seasonic PSU, this is the place :)

http://www.btosinte.com/Cables-for-PS2-power-supply_c7.htm
 
S

Starbomba

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
254
I was also directed to that site as well, as my ATX power cable on my Platinum 1000 is shorting out. Very good service, cheap cables and lots of variety. They can even do custom lengths for you for very little prices.
 
