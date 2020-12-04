Psa: Corsair H80i v2 comes with am4 mounting hardware

This is a psa for anyone looking for this cooler in 2020 and into the future. When it launched, the H80i v2 did not support am4 without a replacement asetek mounting kit. If you go on corsair website, it will say this and link you to where you can buy the bracket for $5 plus shipping (which was like 8). I had just ordered a new H80i v2 from Newegg that was in transit, so I reached out to corsair to confirm I need a new bracket for am4 after much googling. They said yes I need a new bracket and it is not compatible out of the box. OK, I ordered the bracket from Amazon so I could install the thing when it arrived.It arrived today! And it IS am4 compatible out of the box. Looks like they revised this since launch (as I had hoped, am4 has been around long enough that if they sell a cooler, it should support it!) but the corsair customer support are not aware and you can't find confirmation of this anywhere on the internet. So if you are considering this cooler and this thread comes up when you Google am4 support for it, here is your confirmation. Intel bracket was pre-installed.