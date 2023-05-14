PSA: check your pinouts on both parts before doing something sketchy.

Here is a list of drives that do not like receiving the wrong voltages on multiple rails.

Lg blu-ray player
WD blue sata SSD
Seagate momentus 500 gb 2.5inch

They received 5v to the 3.3 and 12v to the 5v lines while the 5v got 3.3 or 0 I had a diagram saying the 3.3 line was not populated on the EVGA psu in the perif port.
I needed a second set of sata power lines knowing most drives don't use the 3.3v line I checked if I could run them off the perif port of my EVGA modular sfx psu yeah that part was fine my blunder was not checking the pinouts of the donor cord from a Corsair modular psu.
Corsair swaps the 3.3v for the 5v and the 5v for the 12v position luckily the grounds are in the same spots. Had I checked the pinouts remembering that the psu side isn't a standard but is left up to the psu manufacturer I could have spent the last 2 hours not smelling the magic smoke of those devices killed and would have instead been playing around on the PC instead...


It could have been worse
 
I'll post pics of the carnage if you want later there are small burn marks on the SSD power management area. Not sure if replacing some caps will bring it back. Not much else to see...
 
