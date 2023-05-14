PSA: check your pinouts on both parts before doing something sketchy.

Here is a list of drives that do not like receiving the wrong voltages on multiple rails.



Lg blu-ray player

WD blue sata SSD

Seagate momentus 500 gb 2.5inch



They received 5v to the 3.3 and 12v to the 5v lines while the 5v got 3.3 or 0 I had a diagram saying the 3.3 line was not populated on the EVGA psu in the perif port.

I needed a second set of sata power lines knowing most drives don't use the 3.3v line I checked if I could run them off the perif port of my EVGA modular sfx psu yeah that part was fine my blunder was not checking the pinouts of the donor cord from a Corsair modular psu.

Corsair swaps the 3.3v for the 5v and the 5v for the 12v position luckily the grounds are in the same spots. Had I checked the pinouts remembering that the psu side isn't a standard but is left up to the psu manufacturer I could have spent the last 2 hours not smelling the magic smoke of those devices killed and would have instead been playing around on the PC instead...





It could have been worse