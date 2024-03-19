PS5 Pro specs confirmed & analysis

CAD4466HK
Very significant, I'll probably buy one because I'm dumb, but at least I can give my ps5 to my brother to play and get him off that ancient ps4 pro I gave him.i saw people reeing about no new cpu, guess they dont know that the gpu does most of the work these days and that looks like it should be a pretty significant upgrade...
cpu is basically a 5800x bumped up a bit, gpu is going from something like a RX 5700 to a 6800(#of CUs match), ishapproximately what PC hardware components does the PS5 Pro match up to?
20min too long for an answer?
cpu? its basically the same but now has a boost mode. the og is 3.5g, is it not?its a 1ghz boost in clockspeed, which is huge.
I misread the image. and I deleted my post a few minutes before your reply posted.cpu? its basically the same but now has a boost mode. the og is 3.5g, is it not?
i think you might be right on that.
3700x is 4.4ghz and has a lot more cache. Rumors and general expectation, considering TSMC/AMD silicon improvements since PS5 was designed: were that they would be able to increase the clockspeed within roughly the same power budget. And personally, I was hoping for more cache. I don't mean a ton like an X3D. I just mean some more. Like maybe double it, which still wouldn't be as much as current Desktop CPUs.
Too many architectural changes could break some games with code written very specifically for characteristics of the regular PS5 CPU.they should have used a Zen 3 CPU...that would have made this a mid range PC
I will try, my last 3 console launches have been a hot $#$#*() mess. I'm getting too old for this crap.Will probably day one this.
That is what I was thinking. They neglected the CPU with the gen 8 refreshes, too, and it really hurt them in the long run. Especially with ray tracing and more advanced AI, the CPU needs to be at least equally as strong as the GPU.I think they should of bumped up the CPU some. It is going to limit 1080/120FPS modes I would think.
You'd be surprised. Japanese developers seem to still have a habit of making their games fixed tic. Even then, if they did it properly then the game still wouldn't be dependent on clock speed.I doubt any modern game will use a hardcoded amount of cpu tick for simulation time or that it would ahve instruction issue (like ps4 game did pretty much all run right away on the ps5, ps5 games will run on the ps6 if it stay x86-64).
It is probably for very similar reason the xbox s and x have the same cpu but very different GPU, it is much simpler to take advantage of a bigger GPU for the already made game and for the newer one has well, you can just up the resolution.
Make a game that take advantage of a much stronger CPU run well on a weaker one sound more challenging than just going down to 1080p, lower quality of LOD... It is a better user of silicon-money to upgrade the gpu instead of the cpu, has almost all game will be able to take advantage of it and not that many the other way
I could be all wrong.
Too many architectural changes could break some games with code written very specifically for characteristics of the regular PS5 CPU.
But, I would generally think that a clockspeed increase and cache increase, should be pretty safe.
And if there are a few games which require a specific clockspeed, Sony could implement a firmware feature to lock the CPU at the regular PS5 frequency for those games.
They do not. They don't need it, because both the CPU and GPU portions of the APU, have direct and simultaneous access to the 16GB memory pool.Confused if the new consoles use Infinity cache or not. Lots of conflicting stuff on the net.
Yeah and I don't think its really needed. Quite a bit of latency and probably bandwidth needs, are alleviated by the shared RAM pool. As a lot of cross talk which would constantly be eating some bandwidth, is eliminated. Some latency, as well.The concern was bandwidth. 576 GB/s seem like alot compared to an RX 6800, but thats not really comparable as those gpus use Infinity cache. The One X had 326 GB/s, so the new pro model is not even double.
The non-infiniti cache nvidia counterparts such as the rtx 3080 were running 760 gb/s for a reason.
The CPU isn't very fast, compared to current CPUs. So, it probably doesn't need as much bandwidth.
Seems fine to me that a ~7800XT class GPU core on an APU targeting 30/45/60fps, has 576GB/s to share.
Does it ? https://www.eurogamer.net/digitalfo...-playstation-4-pro-the-four-teraflop-face-offdespite having a better gpu
Agreed. But I am sure they weighed the pros and cons and chose logically.Too many architectural changes could break some games with code written very specifically for characteristics of the regular PS5 CPU.
Its an APU where the bandwidth is shared between CPU and GPU. So in this case, the CPU usage does determine how much is left over for the GPU. But I think the supposed bandwidth specs of the PS5 Pro are fine for what is maybe something like a 7800 XT.The CPU doesn't determine how much throughput the gpu needs... here is again a gpu with infinity cache so apples to oranges.
Bandwidth can be the only explanation of how poor performance is with the Series S lately. The paltry 227 GB/s bandwidth keeps it at PS4pro levels of performance in recent titles despite having a better gpu, cpu, and more memory.
Does it ? https://www.eurogamer.net/digitalfo...-playstation-4-pro-the-four-teraflop-face-off
Both machines pack roughly 4 teraflop GPUs, and both have circa 220 GB/s peak transfer rates on their main memory pools
PS4 pro vs Xbox S:
FP32:4.198 vs 4.006 TFLOPS
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/playstation-4-pro-gpu.c2876
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/xbox-series-s-gpu.c3683
Both have 8 gig of memory.