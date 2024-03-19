PS5 Pro specs confirmed & analysis

And to be clear, of course cache is always better. But I think most of the reason for the large caches on modern PC GPUs, is to help offset the fact that system RAM and VRAM are separate and require more crosstalk between CPU and GPU. and also the fact that the system RAM is physically far away.



For PS5, the RAM pool is shared and doesn't require all of the hoop jumping, for CPU and GPU to communicate about what's going on.

The RAM is also physically closer. Although cache would still be a lot better in that regard, obviously.

I'm sure there are some other highly technical aspects of the APU design, to mitigate the need for something like Infinity Cache. And the proof is in the pudding, as the RX 6700 (which is very similar to the PS5 GPU) doesn't strictly beat the PS5, especially in scenarios which seemed more GPU limited. Even though the RX 6700 has infinity cache and more clockspeed, and was backed by a 13900k (Digital Foundry test). *However, there were some parts of DF's test, which seemed to be CPU limited and seemed therefore, to benefit a lot from the 13900k.