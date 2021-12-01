PS5 Controller cables for Remote Play on PC

plague187x2
I do most of my PS5 gaming with remote play at my computer desk using a USB charging cable. Unfortunately, the original cable my PS5 came with is dying and I need a replacement. I picked up a couple from Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08M9HLQ8D/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1) that explicitly did not work with my PC (and not reliably in other situations) in either USB 2.0 or USB 3.2 ports (tried multiple of each, of course with multiple controllers).
Would love a recommendation if anyone uses a cable for remote play.
