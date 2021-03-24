PS4 Questions

1. I have noticed the fan noise is quite loud when playing God of War. Is it likely the PS4 is going bad, or is this game just particularly demanding of the hardware? Meaning more heat and higher fan speeds. This is a base model PS4 purchased in 2013.

2. Is the PS4 Pro a quieter system? Is the PS4 Pro worth it if you only have a 1080p display? We have an old Samsung 51" plasma, very high picture quality, no plans to get a 4K TV anytime soon.

3. I understand the PS4 Pro would not only offer higher resolution, but also higher frame rates. This is a subjective question of course, but do people here think the Pro version of the console is worth it? Are there enough games that take advantage of the Pro features?

4. I installed a 2 TB SSHD, Seagate Firecuda. Not as fast as a SSD but much better vs a 5400 rpm drive. Would it be easy to transfer the SSHD to a PS4 Pro if I decided to get the Pro?

5. Does the PS4 run cooler when placed vertically on a stand? Currently it is horizontal. Plenty of space behind it to exhaust warm air. There is a 360 on top of it, which I assume is fine as there are no vents on top of the PS4.