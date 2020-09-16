PRUSA i3 MK3S newb

So this arrived todayI'm a CNC milling enthusiast first, but 3D printing has always interested me. I have built a number of large format (4'x4'-8'x16") 3-axis milling machines in the past and I use and maintain my own home machine. The problem is I live in the great white north eh? and the shed the CNC is housed in gets quite uncomfortable in the winter, not to mention what it does to the machine. With the winter approaching I decided to buy this kit to build, over the winter, and start printing, perhaps even combining it with the CNC mill in the future.I am also a high school teacher and one of the subjects I teach is tech design. I am looking to incorporate this into my program and print models students create. I have experience with solidworks, sketchup, and tinker CAD.Additionally, I have experience using a stratasys Uprint SE but that was turn-key and a rather foolproof, high end 3D printer.Any tips or suggestions for building the machine or printing with it, for the uninitiated?