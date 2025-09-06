Proxmox HomeAssistant setup

Nobu
So I decided to get off my lazy bum and do something with the HP slim desktop I had got a while ago for router duty. I have a separate router solution now, so now it's a server.
Installed Proxmox, and loaded up a HomeAssistant VM via this script (checked it, seemed fine). Now HA is doing it's initial startup housekeeping.
Any suggestions for things to do first with HomeAssistant? I want to put it and other IoT devices on their own vlan, but haven't delved that deeply into networking yet. I have a zigbee usb stick and a few door sensors, smart thermostat (sensi), some LG devices, litter-robot, and a smart tv.
