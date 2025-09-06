  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Proxmox HomeAssistant setup

Nobu

Nobu

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
11,976
So I decided to get off my lazy bum and do something with the HP slim desktop I had got a while ago for router duty. I have a separate router solution now, so now it's a server. :p

Installed Proxmox, and loaded up a HomeAssistant VM via this script (checked it, seemed fine). Now HA is doing it's initial startup housekeeping.

Any suggestions for things to do first with HomeAssistant? I want to put it and other IoT devices on their own vlan, but haven't delved that deeply into networking yet. I have a zigbee usb stick and a few door sensors, smart thermostat (sensi), some LG devices, litter-robot, and a smart tv.
 
