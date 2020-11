Can get Proton Mail Plus 1 yr for $39 also, https://protonmail.com/blackfriday Just tossing these out as I'm considering it myself. I'm not super crazy about security as I have little for anyone to take in the first place lol. I have been using free protonmail for awhile now for all my main accounts like banking, family, etc. I left all my the spam from old random gaming/internet stuff garbage up hotmail.Always interested in hearing other users thoughts on Proton or other VPN providers and alternative email providers to hotmail/gmail/etc.