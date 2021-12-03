Protection from brownouts, what do I need?

Belkin and APC aren't exactly clear, APC only mentions two products specifically for brownouts, but they do nothing else. Then, on their cheapest UPS, where there's no mention in the description, the documentation PDF mentions that the battery will protect against brownouts.
So do I need a battery or not? Trying to spend as little as possible, and definitely don't *need* 60+ minutes of battery backup.
Thanks in advance <3
