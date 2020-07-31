Prolimitech Megahalems on AM4

I've got an old skool Prolimitech Megahalems heatsink I'd like to adapt to AM4. Prolimitech no longer supports for AM4 but hoping a cooler master or Noctua mounting kit might be a viable solution... anyone have any experience or advice?
Board would be b450 Tomahawk.
All I have found is this so far...
https://amp.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/h8i4sy/megahalems_in_2020_is_still_an_absolute_unit/
