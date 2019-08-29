Project Resistance (new Resident Evil?)

Capcom is teasing a new Resident Evil game, currently only known as Project Resistance...details are few and far between right now, but according to the game's teaser page, it's definitely coming to PC via Steam..whether this will be Resident Evil 8, another remake or another spin-off is still unknown

we'll be getting our first peek at the long-running series' latest mutation on September 9th, 3PM UTC/4PM BST via the official Resident Evil YouTube channel...Capcom will also be showcasing gameplay at the Tokyo Game Show 2019, starting September 12th...

https://www.project-resistance.com/en/
 
I don't think they would do this kind of cock tease for a remake. I think this is definitely a new sequel.
 
Looks like it could be a L4D-style spinoff. Is Capcom trying to bring their Street Fighter shenanigans to Resident Evil?

upload_2019-8-29_11-9-28.png


upload_2019-8-29_11-10-27.png


EDIT: Here's a higher resolution collage of the second image.

upload_2019-8-29_11-34-16.png
 
Full teaser video. Confirmed as 4-player survival. Full reveal will be at Tokyo Game Show. Regional beta testing for the US starts September 20 on the west coast and September 23 on the east coast.


Gotta love not one, but two obligatory shotgun cocks. Congratulations on wasting two shells.
 
Lmah2x said:
Expecting a $0-20 L4D style game with cosmetic microtransactions. Pretty sure it will fail hard because the genre is in it's grave. Would have been a good idea 10 years or so ago.

I hope I'm wrong and it is something good. Oddly enough I liked Friday the 13th when it came out and wouldn't mind a good competitor to Dead By Daylight.
I wouldn't jump to that conclusion considering we don't know anything about the gameplay, yet. Considering their history with multiplayer games, though, it isn't a bad idea to temper one's expectations. But I am disappointed that this wasn't a RE8 announcement.
 
definitely has potential...it's a little too similar to L4D but without the zombies...I'll be keeping an eye on this
 
If a group of friends suckers me in, I'll play it..

Otherwise, ehhhhhh kinda feels like I've done this too many times already.
 
While I'm interested to see how it plays out, I'd rather them release full mod tools for re2.

The engine and gameplay were awesome and think the mod community could make some great stuff
 
Left 4 Dead style Resident Evil game?! Count me in!
 
I actually dig it. Looks like it could be a lot of fun. Sort of like Left 4 Dead, only with a player as the director instead of AI.
 
Armenius said:
Gotta love not one, but two obligatory shotgun cocks. Congratulations on wasting two shells.
He might have only wasted one, if there wasn’t a shell in the chamber before the first rack. Second rack though definitely would eject an unspent shell.
 
Credit to Kinsaras. It appears that Resistance is tied in directly with the story of RE2-RE3, with Annette Birkin possibly having been revealed to be the mastermind. It was probably lost in translation as it often is, but the way its described it sounds to me like Resistance is the multiplayer portion of RE3 Remake, not a separate game. Although they could still be selling Resistance separately.

 
In the Resident Evil world this would make sense. An Umbrella higher up testing their weapons on subjects (survivors). I dig it.

Would be cool to see a map using the original Arklay Mansion.
 
