Project Resistance (new Resident Evil?)

Capcom is teasing a new Resident Evil game, currently only known as Project Resistance...details are few and far between right now, but according to the game's teaser page, it's definitely coming to PC via Steam..whether this will be Resident Evil 8, another remake or another spin-off is still unknownwe'll be getting our first peek at the long-running series' latest mutation on September 9th, 3PM UTC/4PM BST via the official Resident Evil YouTube channel...Capcom will also be showcasing gameplay at the Tokyo Game Show 2019, starting September 12th...