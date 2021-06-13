Processor Comparison

Evian97

n00b
Joined
Jun 13, 2021
Messages
1
I am in the market for a new lightweight 14" laptop, and have seen two HP models that I am interested in.

Initially I was looking at a model with a 10th generation i7, but have now seen a similar model with an 11th generation i5. The 11th generation i5 model is cheaper, and I believe from looking at benchmarks actually more powerful. I would be interested in hearing thoughts from some experts about the differences between the two.

The two models are:

  • 1135G7
  • 1065G7
 
