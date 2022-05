I just bought Asus Tuf F15, 12650h Alder-lake, Rtx 3070 8GB, 16GB ddr5. with two m2 4X slots. 2TB Crucial in m2 slot 1 and Samsung 2TB 980 pro. However if I try to use either a 4x or 3X 4TB drive in m2 slot 2 the drive slows to a crawl.. I did not have this in win 10 does not seem the brand matters. PNY 3030 X4 or A-data sg40 4TB X3 I have read that there are slow down issues in windows in nvme storage..Anyone had this problem or know of a fix?