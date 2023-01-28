Problems with IPS Black panel technology?

I've been looking at monitors with the new IPS Black technology. There are only a few monitors that have it so far, the Dell U2723QE (and larger U3223QE), the HP Z32k G3, and the LG 32UQ85R-W.
The Amazon reviews for the Dell U2723QE are not very good (mostly related to backlight bleed and glow), and the LG 32UQ85R-W has actually been discontinued on the B&H website https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1692615-REG/lg_32uq85r_w_aus_32_uhd_4k_3840x2160.html/reviews. On the LG website, this model has been discounted.
It made me wonder if there is something amiss with the panel itself. Has anyone heard of any major problems with the new IPS Black technology?
