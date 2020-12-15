Problems with email (Gmail account)

rudedog
Gawd
Not sure if this has anything to do with the google issues. but now twice I've been asked to verify or update my email (rudedog@gmail.com) the first time I was able to resend confirmation to my gmail account but this second time I never received the email. I'm receiving other emails and have tested my gmail account via work and my other personal domain name emails - all working.
Google seems to be up and running now. I'm currently swapped my email address to get back into the forums but just checking to see if this is a new policy or if there is anything going on, on the back end.
adding screen shot (cut email address off on purpose)
Thanks
-Jim
