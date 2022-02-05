Problems with ABL and geometry on the Dell P1130

I'm fairly certain my ABL is overly aggressive. I can't remember what my G2 is set to, I think 94 or so, and I drop my brightness down to 46 (default is 50) in the OSD to get true blacks. Problem is, it doesn't take too terribly much to cause ABL to kick in. The most recent example I had, for instance, was in the first stage of Panzer Dragoon Remake. ABL shouldn't be kicking in at all, as I don't think the stage is nearly bright enough for it. Another example is the Snowy Bridge level from Painkiller. Anytime the snowy exterior is visible, which is much of the level, ABL is kicking in HARD. I'd tried having my G2 higher before, and it reduced the problems I had with ABL, (not getting rid of them entirely) but my colours were substandard and my blacks not black or even close to it. Is there a way to reduce ABL without screwing up my G2? My geometry just REFUSES to cooperate. To even calibrate it at all, I have to use 1770x1440 or else I can't adjust, I think, KEY_BAL. So I calibrate appropriately, get what I want, finalise, go back to 1600x1200 and oops, nicely calibrated geometry is too far off the sides of the screen. So I figured out to make 1770x1440 NOT fill the screen and had to try over and over again to get it to fit properly. Problem is, I'd get straight sides at 1770x1440, but those fixes only partially carry over to 1600x1200. I have no idea why, and I'm getting sick of it.

Alright, I've been trying for an awful long while now to get my Dell P1130 calibrated properly. I'll get one thing looking nice, but something else won't work. At this point, after fighting with WinDAS over 150 procedures at this point, I'm asking for someone who has a clue to give me some answers.Carrying on from that, even after calibrating for low frequencies, it doesn't seem to stay? The last time I calibrated for low frequencies, I got it looking fine. This was weeks ago. Now I go back, trying Dreamcast and original Xbox and it looks all messed up again.What the hell is the problem with this monitor? Is there something I should be looking at internally? Messed up capacitors or something? It's got a bit less than 11k hours on it, it seems like it's mostly in great condition, I just can't get some of this stuff to cooperate and it's been driving me crazy for months now.