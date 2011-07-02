Problem with Marantz SR4002

RabidSmurf
Hey All,
I have had this Marantz SR4002 for a couple of years now and it has worked absolutely flawlessly until today. We had what I can only describe as a rolling brownout that caused the amp to the turn off and back on a couple of times very quickly. After this the amp will not power on and the stand by light is flashing, I did some googling and this seems to be due to a circuit "protection mode". Anyone know of a way to reset this? The amp is not under warranty and I am not sure where the manual is at this point.
It was plugged into an expensive surge protector so I am fairly certain nothing has been fried internally, or atleast I hope not.
Any ideas would be appreciated.
- Rabid
