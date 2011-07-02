Problem with Marantz SR4002

R

RabidSmurf

n00b
Joined
Jun 30, 2009
Messages
56
Hey All,

I have had this Marantz SR4002 for a couple of years now and it has worked absolutely flawlessly until today. We had what I can only describe as a rolling brownout that caused the amp to the turn off and back on a couple of times very quickly. After this the amp will not power on and the stand by light is flashing, I did some googling and this seems to be due to a circuit "protection mode". Anyone know of a way to reset this? The amp is not under warranty and I am not sure where the manual is at this point.

It was plugged into an expensive surge protector so I am fairly certain nothing has been fried internally, or atleast I hope not.

Any ideas would be appreciated.

- Rabid
 
R

RabidSmurf

n00b
Joined
Jun 30, 2009
Messages
56
No it's just sitting on a shelf, it has plenty of ventilation if that's what you're wondering.
 
P

Procyon12

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 26, 2011
Messages
1,190
yeah, amps generally go into protection mode when hot.

how about if you run it off the ac directly?
 
R

RabidSmurf

n00b
Joined
Jun 30, 2009
Messages
56
Fixed!

Just in case someone else runs into this problem, the solution was to reset the amp by holding down the "S. Speaker B", "ATT", and "EXIT" buttons for three seconds. Somehow this was not documented in the manual, I found it in some dusty old forum.

Amp is back to working perfectly again.

I appreciate your response but just to be clear, this was not a thermal/ventilation issue, it went into protection mode when the power kicked a few times due to a brown out, I did try unplugging everything except the AC power but it wouldn't come out of protection mode until I reset it.

Thanks for the suggestions.

- Rabid
 
Last edited:
K

kaos.geo

n00b
Joined
Aug 10, 2011
Messages
1
Dear Rabidsmurf... I want to thank you so much, let me count the ways hehehehe.
I freaked out on monday as my SR4002 entered the dreaded protection mode after a loud click while pluggin in my ipod touch into the CD IN rca jacks.
Mine is connected to a surge protector too.
I bought this just like you a couple of years ago, and again this has NEVER happened before.
Add to this the fact that I live in Argentina and EVERYTHING is extra expensive here due to import taxes, so I paid quite a bit for this (great) piece of gear and I am in no position to replace it nowadays. Also the fact that I researched for months for the best audiophile grade receiver I could find, so I think you get the picture..
Anyway, please know that if you come to Buenos Aires, Argentina, you have a free beer and nachos to be collected at the restaurant of your choosing ;-)
Thanks man!
P
 
S

STV67

n00b
Joined
Nov 20, 2020
Messages
1
Hi, I also had same problem , also from Buenos Aires. My SR4002 worked with no issues for more than 10 years, really enjoyed everyday the amazing quality. Then earlier this year it started entering in protection mode, I was able to reset it, but started getting more frequent (first once every few months, then hours...) I removed all HDMI sources to discard it was originating there first, then to check no speaker shortcuts I disconnected all of them, and werid thing when I tried again to power on, it started power cycling every second like this:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/LrFAUqGVY8BLFTea7

Any ideas?? Kaos.Geo any decent service you can recommned in Buenos Aires I can try? I´m not confident that it will come back to it`s original condition, and unfortunatelly I cannot afford to buy anything comparable nowadays....!

Thanks and regards!
Esteban
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top