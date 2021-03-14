Problem with 2 windows installs! Need help

I have a question,
I recently installed windows on my new SSD. I did this by using my dads computer with his NVME SSD still plugged into the motherboard.
I did the install on my SSD, shut off the pc and unplugged that same SSD. Now when i boot up his PC it keeps asking which Windows install i want to load, Volume 3 (his NVME SSD) or Volume 6 which is my new one but its not plugged in anymore.
How can i get rid of this? It slows down his boot times by 30 seconds.
Here is a picture of it:
Thank you for your help in advance!
I recently installed windows on my new SSD. I did this by using my dads computer with his NVME SSD still plugged into the motherboard.
I did the install on my SSD, shut off the pc and unplugged that same SSD. Now when i boot up his PC it keeps asking which Windows install i want to load, Volume 3 (his NVME SSD) or Volume 6 which is my new one but its not plugged in anymore.
How can i get rid of this? It slows down his boot times by 30 seconds.
Here is a picture of it:
Thank you for your help in advance!