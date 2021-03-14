Problem with 2 windows installs! Need help

I have a question,I recently installed windows on my new SSD. I did this by using my dads computer with his NVME SSD still plugged into the motherboard.I did the install on my SSD, shut off the pc and unplugged that same SSD. Now when i boot up his PC it keeps asking which Windows install i want to load, Volume 3 (his NVME SSD) or Volume 6 which is my new one but its not plugged in anymore.How can i get rid of this? It slows down his boot times by 30 seconds.Here is a picture of it:Thank you for your help in advance!