Problem : Motherboard Z390 does not start with Riser - Help

I am stuck in the RIG construction.
When I plug the GPU directly on motherboard, the system boot perfectly.
When I use a riser, the system does not boot (i can't even access to the bios). The fans of the GPU are correctly working.
I can access to the bios but juste after bios, the boot is frozen, i do not even have ubuntu starting
I spend time checking every seting in the bios but do not find anything obvious.
MB : MPG Z390
riser : https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/81A0nbQZyuL._AC_SL1200_.jpg
GPU : RTX 3070
I try to change the GPU and change the riser (all the components) without success.
If you have any idea on how I can use the 4 PCIe slots on the MB, I am stuck :-/
I just command other Riser (another type) but 3 weeks delivery.
When I plug the GPU directly on motherboard, the system boot perfectly.
When I use a riser, the system does not boot (i can't even access to the bios). The fans of the GPU are correctly working.
I can access to the bios but juste after bios, the boot is frozen, i do not even have ubuntu starting
I spend time checking every seting in the bios but do not find anything obvious.
MB : MPG Z390
riser : https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/81A0nbQZyuL._AC_SL1200_.jpg
GPU : RTX 3070
I try to change the GPU and change the riser (all the components) without success.
If you have any idea on how I can use the 4 PCIe slots on the MB, I am stuck :-/
I just command other Riser (another type) but 3 weeks delivery.