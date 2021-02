Problem : Motherboard Z390 does not start with Riser - Help

I am stuck in the RIG construction.When I plug the GPU directly on motherboard, the system boot perfectly.When I use a riser, the system does not boot (i can't even access to the bios). The fans of the GPU are correctly working.I can access to the bios but juste after bios, the boot is frozen, i do not even have ubuntu startingI spend time checking every seting in the bios but do not find anything obvious.MB : MPG Z390riser : https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/81A0nbQZyuL._AC_SL1200_.jpg GPU : RTX 3070I try to change the GPU and change the riser (all the components) without success.If you have any idea on how I can use the 4 PCIe slots on the MB, I am stuck :-/I just command other Riser (another type) but 3 weeks delivery.