Problem: 12v RGB headers only blue

I haven't built a new system in quite some time and gave up on led lighting years ago so I am totally new to RGB. I have been fiddling with my setup for a few weeks trying to get this to work. I'm not obsessed but I am getting a little annoyed that my fans and CPU block will only light up blue. I have changed the motherboard jumper to 5v (which just turned off the lights altogether), uninstalled and reinstalled different versions of the software, tried connecting a single fan to a single.header, etc. I'm just curious to know if it's some setting that I am missing somewhere or is it just crappy software.



Lian Li Bora Lite 120mm

Gigabyte Aorus x399 xtreme

Raystorm Neo waterblock

G.Skill Trident Neo (which mostly works)



Any ideas and help are appreciated.