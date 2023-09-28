Probably buying base MacBook Pro 14"

Quiz
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2010
- Messages
- 453
Thinking of buying a base model MacBook Pro 14" with the M2 Pro, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD. However, based on the MacRumors Buyer's Guide, the MacBook Pro 14" and 16" are currently categorized as "Caution - Approaching End of Cycle." My question is, are new 14" models due soon in January? I've heard rumors that they are likely to come out "early" 2024 which could mean not as early as January. I wouldn't really want to buy now if they are due as soon as January 2024.