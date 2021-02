hi, i want ask if someone know any negative aspect of Off-Axis Contrast Optimization (OCO) technology implemented on P revision of this proart, i know is a additional layer to control light on edge....but this have any negative effect on front view? is always a additional layer, can blur a bit? loss contrast o peak luminance? asus claim only the good aspect (reducing halos and boost contrast from the sides), but im curios if can be better the original version PA32UCX (price too).