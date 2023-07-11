Privacy, why buy Android over iPhone?

Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,258
HTC HD2 was my first Android phone somewhere back in 2010. Since then as a personal phone I've only had Androids and never an iPhone.
However I did have a few iPhones as work phones as well as iPad Pro and Mini 6. Both iPads were better than anything Samsung/Huawei/Lenovo/Sony tablets I've had through the years (including latest Tab S8 and Tab S8+).
New iOS features are almost on par with Android when it comes to customization. I can still get most of the customization I need except some gestures, animated wallpaper and Nova launcher. It's only a matter of time before gestures and animated wallpapers show up on iOS.
I currently have Z Fold 4 and it's okay, but nothing spectacular. I'd rather have iPad Mini 6 (superior mini-tablet) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (superior phone).
But the big selling point to go over to Apple is not Apple itself, but GOOGLE.
Who should I trust more? A company who earns money by selling hardware and apps on their store, or a company that is created on ads and tracking people?
