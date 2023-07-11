Privacy, why buy Android over iPhone?

It's up to debate.



To me, if you want to have a smart phone in the 2020's and have some level of data privacy then you really only have two options:

1.) move to an iOS device.

2.) Use a phone on the Android side that has all Google services stripped out.

Both have pros and cons.



I am under no illusion, Apple definitely harvests all of my data, and likely worse, telemetry. But they also tend to black box everything, never sell it to anyone else, and use the info primarily to create future devices or for machine learning purposes. They've also demonstrated multiple times in court that they generally refuse to create backdoors. Unlock devices even with court orders. Or anything of the like.



A stripped Google device is kind of self defeating here, which I would say is it's biggest downside. You're not really getting to choose to not use Google services, merely which ones get to harvest data and not others. After all, what alternative to Google maps is there? Waze, another Google owned company? You may have a different mail app and calendar, etc. But generally the Google service apps are designed to be "so good" that you willingly fork your information over for the convenience of how well they work.



There is also the matter of which device is more secure - and I would argue Apple is better here generally. Even if "just". Though I again recognize that both have been fully hacked in the past. Exploits are found on both devices all the time. However security features and privacy features keep getting introduced with every major iOS update. Whereas Google is mostly just security updates. Privacy only happens when Google 'must' keep up with something that Apple is doing (while still selling all of your data wholesale otherwise).



The other half of the argument boils down to which experience you like more. Android is still the customization king. If you want to or "have to" side load then Android wins. Android also has more apps. Though it's very difficult at best to quantify the actual quality of its larger software options.

However I would say that iOS devices use their resources much better leading to generally a much nicer software and OS experience for longer than Google devices - with some exceptions like Google first party phones (though I've seen zero Google phones even supported past 5 years). It's crazy to think the iPhone 6S launched in 2015 and received updates until 2022. That was an outlier. But even with other "cheap" iPhones (8, SE, etc), their service life is always 5 years and often up to 7.



With phones like the iPhone 13, 14, 15, they've been using essentially the same chips for 3 generations. So I find it very likely that the 13 will be supported for the same service length as the 15. Meaning it will likely be supported for 8 years (total). If you bought an iPhone 13/Pro/Max at launch, it could potentially have the longest service life of any smartphone to date.



So, software side there's more available on the Google side. But speed and support wise I personally feel Apple is ahead by miles.