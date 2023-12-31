Printer Recomendation

Ive been removed from 3d design for too long as the university I attend didn't provide any access to good 3d printing or cad resources. Ive been fabricating all projects by hand with metal, carbon fiber, and other materials with nothing but napkin sketches to go by.



So im looking to get a 3d printer. I do enjoy doing stuff at a hobbyist level and wouldn't mind making the printer a project or upgrading it. But, I wouldnt be opposed to something that is nearly ready to go right off the bat. My budget is ~$500 for everything. Unfortunately, $99 of that will be dedicated to a solidworks license as the free cad options are unacceptable. I have masterful solidworks skillz and am almost more excited for the cad modeling then printing.



As far as printers, I see some cheap "parts" on ebay for things like an ender 3 ($70). Ive messed with one of them before and it printed well after upgrade, but was still temperamental. I see, used k1 for $375 or new ones around $400. Are these printers pretty decent/worth it out the box?



Other brand recommendations or input is appreciated. I do have a microcenter I could go to and do some in person splurging if they have anything decent.