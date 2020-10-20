Printer paper size selection (Canon LBP60330)

L

Lamont

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 26, 2004
Messages
3,526
I have an issue with my printer not showing all the available paper sizes that are listed in my Control Panel under Print Server Properties. Below is the printer dialogue box from within any application:
print01.png


Then here are the available sizes in my Print Server Properties that I would like to have:
print02.png


I've Googled how to do this, but no luck at implementation.

No matter what I do (install Japanese drivers for example), the paper sizes are the same.

Any help in this matter would be appreciated greatly.
 
