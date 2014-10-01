Gilthanis
It seems that AVG has been randomly flagging some of our executables as having an identity theft trojan, and removing them from the BOINC directory. It only happens occasionally and is likely a bug in AVG. The executables themselves are fine and pose no threat.
If you use AVG, I *strongly* recommend configuring AVG to ignore the C:\ProgramData\BOINC folder, and also disable identify protection. You can't tell the identity protection system to ignore a folder, so you have to completely disable it.
Or switch to a different anti-virus product.
http://www.primegrid.com/forum_thread.php?id=5908#79823
I figured others may run into this.
Edit: I created an account called HardOCPtest so that anyone whom wanted to test or contribute anonymously could do so.
To use your weak account key on a given host, find or create the 'account file' for this project. This file has a name of the form account_PROJECT_URL.xml. The account file for PrimeGrid is account_www.primegrid.com.xml.
Create this file if needed. Set its contents to:
<account>
<master_url>www.primegrid.com</master_url>
<authenticator>364983_c17d819be0e87f7596023e813b709c4c</authenticator>
</account>
