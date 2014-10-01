As announced in another thread the stats pages now list the relative ranking of GPUs in AP27, where fastest = 1 and everything else is lower than that.



1.000 1.000 GeForce GTX 1070

0.996 0.963 GeForce GTX 980 Ti

0.629 0.662 GeForce GTX 970

0.439 _.___ GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

0.206 0.197 GeForce GTX 750 Ti

0.153 0.168 AMD Radeon HD 7870/7950/7970/R9 280/R9 280X series (Tahiti)



Selected copy/paste above, first value is from primegrid stats, 2nd is what I worked out of my GPUs, normalising for my 1070=1. Obviously the relative scores will vary as I don't know where my 1070 sits relative to the primegrid average.



More interesting is 1060 6GB is quite a lot lower than the 970 which I wouldn't expect. Based on cores and typical clocks I'd expect the 1060 to be faster than a 970. Now, I don't know how many 1060 results there are, so it could just be one person with a slow configuration for all I know.



By multiplying the number of cuda cores, boost clocks and 2, you get the theoretical FLOPs. From that you can work out the relative placing expected of those cards:



1.000 GeForce GTX 1070

0.937 GeForce GTX 980 Ti

0.677 GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

0.607 GeForce GTX 970

0.606 GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

0.215 GeForce GTX 750 Ti



I do think if buying a new card optimised just for this project, the 1060 3GB would be an interesting choice, as even though it has fewer cores than the 6GB model, the cost per core works out lower. For me at least, cheapest 3GB is about 20% less than a 6GB, for 10% fewer cores.



In other testing, Pascal does show a performance per watt improvement over Maxwell, at roughly 25-33% less energy per unit done.



In team red there's only limited info to go on, but they're not fast at this application and gobble up a lot of power getting there. I don't see any Polaris results yet and I'm still curious if they are any different than previous generations. Still got a temptation to pick up a 460 or 470 to bench.