For longer than I can remember, some of PrimeGrid's badges have required twice the credit as other badges. The reason for that difference long ago ceased to be relevant and so we have lowered the required credit for those badges to be the same as all the others. Therefore, you may have gone up a badge level in those projects. This change also applies retroactively to closed or suspended projects.



The affected projects are all the sieves, AP26, GFN, and PSA.



Discussion of this topic is in this thread.

