Price question

I have recently built a new PC and was thinking of selling my old one. Just curious what I should ask for, all opinions welcome.
i5-2500k
MSI motherboard
16 GB Ram
500 GB SSD
1 TB HDD
MSI GTX 1060 6GB
500 watt PSU
Cooler Master Half case.
I realize the mobo and CPU are dated, that is why I am asking for a fair price to ask.
