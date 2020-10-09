Price question

I have recently built a new PC and was thinking of selling my old one. Just curious what I should ask for, all opinions welcome.



i5-2500k

MSI motherboard

16 GB Ram

500 GB SSD

1 TB HDD

MSI GTX 1060 6GB

500 watt PSU

Cooler Master Half case.



I realize the mobo and CPU are dated, that is why I am asking for a fair price to ask.