Prey

wrangler

2[H]4U
You guys seen this?

http://www.prey.com/flash.html

Haven't seen anyone talk about this for a while. There is a weekly update thats about a week old that has some good info.

Site just launched 5 days ago. Did a search and didn't see where anyone posted about it so.......
 
HurtMeP1nty007

Limp Gawd
"Earths saviour doesn't want the job" can anyone say CHEESE!!!!!!!!!!

other than that stupid line, the site looks pretty cool and so does the game.
 
Firewall

Gawd
UGH, a bow and arrow? No matter what you are flinging out of it, I have never wielded a cool game bow and arrow.

Even the cross bow in HL2 sucked IMO.

Other than that, we'll see, it looks ok.
 
jubei

Limp Gawd
Eh, it looks ok, but it kinda seems to just be another FPS in a market that is already saturated in the crap. They also stole some stuff from event horizon...
 
wrangler

2[H]4U
I read the whole site and although it uses the Doom 3 engine, I don't think you could call it a "rehash". Looks to have a story line that delves into some unique areas. The gravity flipping thing is gonna be cool and you'll really have to think in true 3d. Portal look cool too.

Does look like another "dark" game. I am a little tired of that. Just played Quake 4 again. I gotta say the flashlight thing is getting old.
 
jester1176

[H]ard|Gawd
gravity flipping, wall walking, portal using FPS? multiplayer could be VERY cool in this one.
 
jester1176

[H]ard|Gawd
the game is actually being developed by the guys @ human head studios. 3DRealms is the producer.
 
FlipperBizkut

[H]ard|Gawd
The first thing that I noticed is that the initial flash preloader didn't work. It reported 0 bytes loaded out of 0 total and didn't change.
 
Volucris

Gawd
I've been following them since E3. It looks cool. Hope my 7800gt handles well. It looks gorgeous. The engine better be good on it. I don't want another COD2 type engine.
Beautiful and slow.
 
rcf1987

2[H]4U
TheGamerZ said:
Turok :p
Click to expand...

QFT

There making a new turok for 360 I hope it is good I love turok games but ever since acclaim went out of buisness I thought I'd never see one again. Lets hope Buena Vista knows what there doing its using the unreal 3 engine so that'll be sweet
 
banGerprawN

[H]ard|Gawd
Isaacav2 said:
Perfect Dark for the N64 had a sweet crossbow.
Click to expand...
Getting shot with that thing was like being hit with a forty ounce of vodka. You either coudn't see, or you died straight away.
 
BladeMrk

Limp Gawd
Firewall said:
UGH, a bow and arrow? No matter what you are flinging out of it, I have never wielded a cool game bow and arrow.

Even the cross bow in HL2 sucked IMO.

Other than that, we'll see, it looks ok.
Click to expand...
Unreal Tournament: Chaos mod. The scoped crossbow was one of my favourite weapons. 3 arrow types (Standard, Explosive & Poison) and worked just like a sniper rifle (only silent). the poison arrows worked like a more accurate bio rifle (once player was shot they'd vomit the bio goo that was normally shot by bio rifle for a short while).
 
TheGamerZ

[H]ardness Supreme
Volucris said:
I've been following them since E3. It looks cool. Hope my 7800gt handles well. It looks gorgeous. The engine better be good on it. I don't want another COD2 type engine.
Beautiful and slow.
Click to expand...

Well it's the Doom 3 engine... so... how well did Doom 3 and Quake 4 run on your machine?
 
Jake

[H]ardness Supreme
ShuttleLuv said:
Damn....been waiting to play this since 97...
Click to expand...
I have a PC Gamer or some other magazine from 96 or 97 with Prey on the cover, it says something to the effect of "The next Quake Killer???" If I can find it I'll get a shot of it.
 
revenant

revenant

[H]ardForum Junkie
prey is gonna be bad-ass... I have been waiting for a long time for it.... the project was dropped years back, then picked back up... it's the next big game I am waiting for personally, just to tide me over until Hellgate London. ;)
 
revenant

revenant

[H]ardForum Junkie
S1nF1xx said:
Doom 3 rehash = yawnfest
Click to expand...

Actually, that was what Quake4 was for me... I lost all interest in the single player part... but I have a feeling Prey will take it to the next level.. just check out the movies on the official site... it looks definitely more than just a doom3 rehash... imo
 
Obi_Kwiet

2[H]4U
It's coming out for PC! Yay! I remember seeing a video for this thing around E3 and it had really neat gravity effects.
 
J-M-E

[H]ard|Gawd
looks like it will be awesome. Ill definitely be buying :) I mean, it cant be any worse than Q4 or Doom 3
 
revenant

revenant

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
14,314
the little zombie 8 year old girls look creepy as hell. lol. and the little portal gates which open and baddies pop out of them are killer looking. wewt! :D
 
mattkane

[H]Lite
Sad to see they've removed the self-shadowing. It was present in some of the demo videos and screenshots, but now it seems to be gone. There's either some problem in the Doom 3 engine or display driver optimizations, because self-shadowing seems to cause odd flickering sometimes.

Doom 3 engine looks worse than Half-Life 2 when the realtime shadowing is reduced.
 
magoo

[H]ardForum Junkie
read the 1up stuff that was on shack last week.pretty in depth.

game looks interesting.....but no where near finished......dukenukem time frame ????
 
beanman101283

2[H]4U
S1nF1xx said:
Doom 3 rehash = yawnfest
Click to expand...
I still don't understand why people assume that since it uses the same engine that makes it a rehash of Doom 3. People said the same thing about Quake 4. That's like saying Jedi Outcast is a rehash of Quake 3 because it used the same engine. It's gameplay that makes a game, not the engine.


I'll play a demo if they release it. The portal and wall walking thing looks cool, along with spirit walking and the way they implement dying in the game. They're also saying that there's a lot of variety in the game, which is a huge plus. That's one of the reasons i like Quake 4 so much; the environments and enemies are constantly changing. Apparently a lot of the weapons are of the biological variety, and i've never been a big fan of those kinds of weapons, but if they're cool in this game i'll make an exception.
 
bazylik

[H]ard|Gawd
beanman101283 said:
I still don't understand why people assume that since it uses the same engine that makes it a rehash of Doom 3. People said the same thing about Quake 4. That's like saying Jedi Outcast is a rehash of Quake 3 because it used the same engine. It's gameplay that makes a game, not the engine.


I'll play a demo if they release it. The portal and wall walking thing looks cool, along with spirit walking and the way they implement dying in the game. They're also saying that there's a lot of variety in the game, which is a huge plus. That's one of the reasons i like Quake 4 so much; the environments and enemies are constantly changing. Apparently a lot of the weapons are of the biological variety, and i've never been a big fan of those kinds of weapons, but if they're cool in this game i'll make an exception.
Click to expand...
QFT
I was gonna touch on this subject myself...whenever I see doom3 engine used people start to complain.. it's ridiculous.
I thought this game is coming to 360 only, good to know we'll get it on PC as well, sweet.
 
