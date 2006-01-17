S1nF1xx said: Doom 3 rehash = yawnfest Click to expand...

I still don't understand why people assume that since it uses the same engine that makes it a rehash of Doom 3. People said the same thing about Quake 4. That's like saying Jedi Outcast is a rehash of Quake 3 because it used the same engine. It's gameplay that makes a game, not the engine.I'll play a demo if they release it. The portal and wall walking thing looks cool, along with spirit walking and the way they implement dying in the game. They're also saying that there's a lot of variety in the game, which is a huge plus. That's one of the reasons i like Quake 4 so much; the environments and enemies are constantly changing. Apparently a lot of the weapons are of the biological variety, and i've never been a big fan of those kinds of weapons, but if they're cool in this game i'll make an exception.