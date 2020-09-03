Preview for CUDA on WSL Updated for Performance

"Features planned in upcoming releases:

  • Support for driver libraries such as OptiX
  • Performance optimizations related to memory access
  • Support for NVML and Nvidia-smi for GPU management
  • Additional improvements for multi-GPU systems
Interested participants can register in both the NVIDIA Developer Program and the Microsoft Windows Insider Program to access driver installers and documentation via the Downloads area on our CUDA on WSL webpage. Developers can use our Forum for sharing their public preview feedback with the WSL community.

Leverage our developer blog, CUDA on Windows Subsystem for Linux, to learn much more about how CUDA works with WSL, including how to get started with running applications, including deep learning containers."

https://news.developer.nvidia.com/preview-for-cuda-on-wsl-updated-for-performance/
 
