erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,099
"Features planned in upcoming releases:
Leverage our developer blog, CUDA on Windows Subsystem for Linux, to learn much more about how CUDA works with WSL, including how to get started with running applications, including deep learning containers."
https://news.developer.nvidia.com/preview-for-cuda-on-wsl-updated-for-performance/
- Support for driver libraries such as OptiX
- Performance optimizations related to memory access
- Support for NVML and Nvidia-smi for GPU management
- Additional improvements for multi-GPU systems
Leverage our developer blog, CUDA on Windows Subsystem for Linux, to learn much more about how CUDA works with WSL, including how to get started with running applications, including deep learning containers."
https://news.developer.nvidia.com/preview-for-cuda-on-wsl-updated-for-performance/