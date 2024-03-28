Pretty happy with these Taichi xtx results

Below Ambient
[H]ard|Gawd
Bought a used Asrock RX 7900 XTX Taichi on marketplace. Received a BNIB black Taichi for $800. grabbed a Ch341 chip programmer and a Elmore Labs EVC2 SE. It took a lot of work to flash the Taichi to an Aqua 550W BIOS. I then had to get custom configured software for the EVC2. Jon was awesome and after almost a month of tinkering finally have hte xtx pushing 725W with a hot spot of 100c using a Byski waterblock.
pretty happy with some of the marks im getting on HWBot https://hwbot.org/submission/552024...me_spy_extreme_radeon_rx_7900_xtx_17974_marks
