Preorder Prusa XL

It depends on your needs. I would start with what size prints do you envision needing? And also is speed important too?



The XL is boost of speed and size over the MK3S. The xl is also enclosed so that will help with ABS/ASA filament printing.



You could also get a pair of mk3s and enclose them and get the ability to print in parallel as an option too but your max size is smaller.



Prusa is a good choice as far as tuned out of the box setups that are consumer friendly.



That is a big purchase for a first timer I will say and this is just my opinion, it might not be a bad idea to start with something smaller to see if this is something you do enjoy. And a second printer is always handy when you need to fix something on the main printer. Don't want to talk you out of it, but it has a higher chance of buyers remorse than say their mini or mk3s. I would get a printer that is capable of printing 90% of your needs, the remaining 10% can be sent out or there is always someone that can do it.



For my case I my largest is 400mm sized printer and my smallest is 120mm, and the small one does most of the printing. Quick to heat up and print.