Preorder Prusa XL

I do not have a 3D printer. I do want one, I do have uses for it, and I do like to learn things.
I finally have space for a work area.
I do not have a lot of time to trouble shoot NON working gear. I don’t mind fixing things, but if all my time is spent fixing something, well….. You know. I’d rather just have it work.
The pre order Prusa XL is way way more than I can currently envision using. It has serious innovations that seem like it’ll make a huge positive change to quality of life with the machine.
The question. Is there anything on the market or coming to the market that has the same innovations as the Prusa XL? Is there any other machine I should be looking at, at that price point?
1. I have the approximate $3000 to get it. That’s 2 heads.
2. I don’t need that much of a machine right now, but less hassle is worth the expense to me.
3. If I can get the same experience and quality AND save money. Damn right I will.
I appreciate y’all’s insight.
