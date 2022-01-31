Preorder Prusa XL

Liver

I do not have a 3D printer. I do want one, I do have uses for it, and I do like to learn things.

I finally have space for a work area.

I do not have a lot of time to trouble shoot NON working gear. I don’t mind fixing things, but if all my time is spent fixing something, well….. You know. I’d rather just have it work.

The pre order Prusa XL is way way more than I can currently envision using. It has serious innovations that seem like it’ll make a huge positive change to quality of life with the machine.

The question. Is there anything on the market or coming to the market that has the same innovations as the Prusa XL? Is there any other machine I should be looking at, at that price point?

1. I have the approximate $3000 to get it. That’s 2 heads.
2. I don’t need that much of a machine right now, but less hassle is worth the expense to me.
3. If I can get the same experience and quality AND save money. Damn right I will.

I appreciate y’all’s insight.
 
It depends on your needs. I would start with what size prints do you envision needing? And also is speed important too?

The XL is boost of speed and size over the MK3S. The xl is also enclosed so that will help with ABS/ASA filament printing.

You could also get a pair of mk3s and enclose them and get the ability to print in parallel as an option too but your max size is smaller.

Prusa is a good choice as far as tuned out of the box setups that are consumer friendly.

That is a big purchase for a first timer I will say and this is just my opinion, it might not be a bad idea to start with something smaller to see if this is something you do enjoy. And a second printer is always handy when you need to fix something on the main printer. Don't want to talk you out of it, but it has a higher chance of buyers remorse than say their mini or mk3s. I would get a printer that is capable of printing 90% of your needs, the remaining 10% can be sent out or there is always someone that can do it.

For my case I my largest is 400mm sized printer and my smallest is 120mm, and the small one does most of the printing. Quick to heat up and print.
 
Liver

Indulge me.

I’m almost 50 and I technically don’t have any “needs” with a 3D printer. Yea, I do have some projects I’d like to get done, but if I don’t? Well then I don’t.

What I need is something to work. I don’t want to constantly calibrate it or fix it.

I do agree with starting with something smaller. That’s exactly why I posted this thread. I’m not convinced I need or want a Prusa XL.

Which printer would you choose for me to start with? Would it be the 2 printers you mentioned? The mini+ and mk3s+?

Thanks.
 
You say you have projects in mind - what size are those?
 
