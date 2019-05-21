PreludePC A Honda Prelude Sponsored Tribute Build

DDCustomMods
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2011
- Messages
- 97
PCPartPicker Link: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/pkKk29
Good to see you all again!
We have begun our next mod!!!!! Are you as excited as I am? Let me know what you think and drop me a response below.
BACKGROUND
As someone who loves computer modding, I actually enjoy working on cars as well. My current project vehicle is a 2000 Honda Prelude.
So naturally when I saw that Thermaltake’s new Commander 34 case looks like the honda emblem, I knew what I had to do. I’m here to present to you our latest sponsored build, “Prelude PC”
BUILD PLAN
In regards to modding the case itself, we won’t be doing too much other than making the cooling components work. However with some creative 3D printing, vinyl work and paint. We plan on dropping a system into the case that will be recognizable to any Honda enthusiast.
3D Prints
- H22A Engine
- Turbo Pump Cover
- Honda Emblem
- Prelude badge
- Oil Catch Can
PARTS ARRIVING!!
Unboxing video of some of our sponsored parts! 2 separate builds in this unboxing….
That’s our plan! I hope I have hyped you up for this mod!
Attachments
-
83.8 KB Views: 216
Last edited: