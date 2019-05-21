PreludePC A Honda Prelude Sponsored Tribute Build

Ugh, nothing worse then dealing with cheap previous owners and ghetto fixes...Really makes you wonder what goes through some folks heads when they touch cars lol.But hey, the plus side is you're bring a beauty back to life, doing her justice and fixing her up properly. She'll love you for it!Those springs definitely look like TIEN springs (logo is long gone, but that's the classic TIEN green), pulled a couple sets of those off of parts cars in my wheeling and dealing days. Ride quality should tell you this for certain though, cheap springs ride HARSH or are super squishy and bouncy in my experience. One extreme or the other.Definitely go TIEN or F&F for your coil-overs, can't go wrong with either, both are around the ~$700 price point, great for a cruiser/DD. GC Coils on KYB Struts are also a great combo, but I'd prefer a single unit vs messing with compressing springs and fitting on struts.... scary stuff and I have horror stories about doing it. Never messing with compressing my own springs again!I hear ya on wheel/tire cost man... it took me almost 10 years to justify wheels/tires that cost as much as I got my lude for, but here we are. I've sold/traded 4-5 different sets before settling down on on SSR Comps... for now... What can I say, she likes wearing different shoes from time to timeIMO wheels are YOUR touch on the car, the most personal part of the whole thing. As much as I love the 5th gen "sawblades", nice alternative OEM wheels for 600+ or so will really set it apart (I can't get over RSX Type-S wheels on 5th gens, TL Type S also look nice), those 15/16" should really be 17" when lowered with a lip kit. Easy for me to say spring for em... but man, they step any car up leaps and bounds. Junk yards let OEM wheels go for next to nothing too, they might even have some decent all seasons on em to boot.What is this green car color I'm seeing? Is it Midori Green by chance?!?! If I didn't got NSX Long Beach Blue Pearl on my 3rd gen MG was my next in line (my 1 & 2 for favorite Honda colors no questions asked) and damn yours looks like it is... It's the hottest mint color ever!