#PreludePC A Honda Prelude Sponsored Tribute Build

DDCustomMods

DDCustomMods

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
97
GcuwI4U.jpg



PCPartPicker Link: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/pkKk29



Good to see you all again!


We have begun our next mod!!!!! Are you as excited as I am? Let me know what you think and drop me a response below.


BACKGROUND


As someone who loves computer modding, I actually enjoy working on cars as well. My current project vehicle is a 2000 Honda Prelude.


v4tHHyM.jpg




So naturally when I saw that Thermaltake’s new Commander 34 case looks like the honda emblem, I knew what I had to do. I’m here to present to you our latest sponsored build, “Prelude PC”


RuS7egL.jpg


NMLEvbL.jpg


534MN0D.jpg




BUILD PLAN


In regards to modding the case itself, we won’t be doing too much other than making the cooling components work. However with some creative 3D printing, vinyl work and paint. We plan on dropping a system into the case that will be recognizable to any Honda enthusiast.


3D Prints

  • H22A Engine

  • Turbo Pump Cover

  • Honda Emblem

  • Prelude badge

  • Oil Catch Can

PARTS ARRIVING!!


Unboxing video of some of our sponsored parts! 2 separate builds in this unboxing….




That’s our plan! I hope I have hyped you up for this mod!
 

Attachments

Last edited:
AlphaQup

AlphaQup

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2014
Messages
344
Wow, another prelude enthusiast is the last thing I expected to find on [H]! Awesome :D

I got a 90 Si that's been my fun car for the last 13 years.

I'm excited to see this thing come together.
 
DDCustomMods

DDCustomMods

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
97
AlphaQup said:
Wow, another prelude enthusiast is the last thing I expected to find on [H]! Awesome :D

I got a 90 Si that's been my fun car for the last 13 years.

I'm excited to see this thing come together.
Click to expand...
Thanks man! And welcome! Always happy to find another Lude'r , I post all my prelude work and updates over at @MyCarDIY. In case you want to see the inspiration behind this project and watch me build it back to acceptable condition lol
 
AlphaQup

AlphaQup

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2014
Messages
344
NP man!

Nice, just checked it out (I personally don't do FB/Insta) but she's looking much better! Good choice on the OEM lips and JDM fogs, such a clean clean combo, it can't be beat on the 5th gens.

Retrofitting projectors > ebay halos, but damn those things are pricey (can't beat the usable light output though), wanting to do this on my EJ8 DD/newest project.

What're you lowered on btw? Thoughts on the wheels you want to go with? RSX Type S are always hot, or any mesh-style wheel :D

Sorry for the car hijack, don't want to take away from your comp build! I just don't get a chance to talk lude with folks anymore and miss it.
 
DDCustomMods

DDCustomMods

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
97
AlphaQup said:
NP man!

Nice, just checked it out (I personally don't do FB/Insta) but she's looking much better! Good choice on the OEM lips and JDM fogs, such a clean clean combo, it can't be beat on the 5th gens.

Retrofitting projectors > ebay halos, but damn those things are pricey (can't beat the usable light output though), wanting to do this on my EJ8 DD/newest project.

What're you lowered on btw? Thoughts on the wheels you want to go with? RSX Type S are always hot, or any mesh-style wheel :D

Sorry for the car hijack, don't want to take away from your comp build! I just don't get a chance to talk lude with folks anymore and miss it.
Click to expand...

Always happy to talk Lude, which one could tell since I'm building a PC because of it lol.

I agree, the standard OEM lip and JDM fogs are just pretty. The previous owner broke the brackets for the lights, so they don't sit flush like they should.

I love the lights..... again the previous owner broke the top tabs off both sides, the front radiator support is bent slightly back and because of this they only attached one tab on the headlight and stuffed some rubber sheeting folded up to keep it from moving *insert rolling eyes now*

I am completely clueless what I'm lowering springs are used, just that they are green. I can only hope they are Tien springs. This is the best picture I have of the springs at the moment. The plan is to move to either TIEN or Megans Racing adjustable coilovers

xofZnSh.jpg



As for my wheels, this is my plan. Unless someone like WORX or Enkai sponsors me a set, rims are the last thing on my list lol.

16oT8BS.jpg
 
AlphaQup

AlphaQup

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2014
Messages
344
Ugh, nothing worse then dealing with cheap previous owners and ghetto fixes... :sick:

Really makes you wonder what goes through some folks heads when they touch cars lol.

But hey, the plus side is you're bring a beauty back to life, doing her justice and fixing her up properly. She'll love you for it!

Those springs definitely look like TIEN springs (logo is long gone, but that's the classic TIEN green), pulled a couple sets of those off of parts cars in my wheeling and dealing days. Ride quality should tell you this for certain though, cheap springs ride HARSH or are super squishy and bouncy in my experience. One extreme or the other.

Definitely go TIEN or F&F for your coil-overs, can't go wrong with either, both are around the ~$700 price point, great for a cruiser/DD. GC Coils on KYB Struts are also a great combo, but I'd prefer a single unit vs messing with compressing springs and fitting on struts.... scary stuff and I have horror stories about doing it. Never messing with compressing my own springs again!

I hear ya on wheel/tire cost man... it took me almost 10 years to justify wheels/tires that cost as much as I got my lude for, but here we are. I've sold/traded 4-5 different sets before settling down on on SSR Comps... for now... What can I say, she likes wearing different shoes from time to time :p

IMO wheels are YOUR touch on the car, the most personal part of the whole thing. As much as I love the 5th gen "sawblades", nice alternative OEM wheels for 600+ or so will really set it apart (I can't get over RSX Type-S wheels on 5th gens, TL Type S also look nice), those 15/16" should really be 17" when lowered with a lip kit. Easy for me to say spring for em... but man, they step any car up leaps and bounds. Junk yards let OEM wheels go for next to nothing too, they might even have some decent all seasons on em to boot.

What is this green car color I'm seeing? Is it Midori Green by chance?!?! If I didn't got NSX Long Beach Blue Pearl on my 3rd gen MG was my next in line (my 1 & 2 for favorite Honda colors no questions asked) and damn yours looks like it is... It's the hottest mint color ever!
 
Last edited:
DDCustomMods

DDCustomMods

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
97
AlphaQup said:
Ugh, nothing worse then dealing with cheap previous owners and ghetto fixes... :sick:

Really makes you wonder what goes through some folks heads when they touch cars lol.

But hey, the plus side is you're bring a beauty back to life, doing her justice and fixing her up properly. She'll love you for it!

Those springs definitely look like TIEN springs (logo is long gone, but that's the classic TIEN green), pulled a couple sets of those off of parts cars in my wheeling and dealing days. Ride quality should tell you this for certain though, cheap springs ride HARSH or are super squishy and bouncy in my experience. One extreme or the other.

Definitely go TIEN or F&F for your coil-overs, can't go wrong with either, both are around the ~$700 price point, great for a cruiser/DD. GC Coils on KYB Struts are also a great combo, but I'd prefer a single unit vs messing with compressing springs and fitting on struts.... scary stuff and I have horror stories about doing it. Never messing with compressing my own springs again!

I hear ya on wheel/tire cost man... it took me almost 10 years to justify wheels/tires that cost as much as I got my lude for, but here we are. I've sold/traded 4-5 different sets before settling down on on SSR Comps... for now... What can I say, she likes wearing different shoes from time to time :p

IMO wheels are YOUR touch on the car, the most personal part of the whole thing. As much as I love the 5th gen "sawblades", nice alternative OEM wheels for 600+ or so will really set it apart (I can't get over RSX Type-S wheels on 5th gens, TL Type S also look nice), those 15/16" should really be 17" when lowered with a lip kit. Easy for me to say spring for em... but man, they step any car up leaps and bounds. Junk yards let OEM wheels go for next to nothing too, they might even have some decent all seasons on em to boot.

What is this green car color I'm seeing? Is it Midori Green by chance?!?! If I didn't got NSX Long Beach Blue Pearl on my 3rd gen MG was my next in line (my 1 & 2 for favorite Honda colors no questions asked) and damn yours looks like it is... It's the hottest mint color ever!
Click to expand...
Haha, truth! I can't even begin to count the amount of duct tape I've pulled off this car.... worst was it was used instead of electrical tape :eek:

The ride quality is definitely nice for sure, so TIEN sounds like a good bet.

Yep, the rims are a junkyard find. I paid $60 for 4 rims with some great tires on them, all with good tread woot woot. I like those RSX star wheels. Definitely a fan of the 5 spoke look on the Prelude, definitely over the multi spoke look.

The green is the engine paint from Dupli-Color "Grabber Green" Below is the before after of the engine bay after I cleaned, painted and tucked the bay.

uYIZ6QC.jpg

mj2OrZe.jpg
 
OliverQueen

OliverQueen

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 17, 2019
Messages
170
I used to love my old Prelude! Was one of the older models with the pop-up headlights. Had to get rid of it in the end as ex-wife fell pregnant with 4th child so needed a people carrier instead. That gutted me seeing it go in part-ex towards a mini-bus, but needs must. Been meaning to look for another one for nostalgia but upkeep was not cheap on the old one when parts were required compared to other cars I have owned.

Nice idea though of a build.
 
DDCustomMods

DDCustomMods

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
97
OliverQueen said:
I used to love my old Prelude! Was one of the older models with the pop-up headlights. Had to get rid of it in the end as ex-wife fell pregnant with 4th child so needed a people carrier instead. That gutted me seeing it go in part-ex towards a mini-bus, but needs must. Been meaning to look for another one for nostalgia but upkeep was not cheap on the old one when parts were required compared to other cars I have owned.

Nice idea though of a build.
Click to expand...
Thanks man! Sad to hear about the forced removal of your lude. But I definitely understand. I'm so happy to see so many PC enthusiasts that loved Preludes as well.

Welcome aboard, hopefully we'll get to building this soon!
 
DDCustomMods

DDCustomMods

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
97
GcuwI4U.jpg



PCPartPicker Link: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/pkKk29



What is up my friends and fellow PC gurus!


Just wanted to take a post to give a huge thanks to our sponsors!



First off, we have Thermaltake who has been gracious enough to send not only the Commander 34 case, but all the watercooling gear we need and the power to make it all work.


coGy86W.jpg


TuBIYcK.jpg




Moving on, we come to EVGA. They were kind enough to send over a EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 to go with our EVGA FTW Z390 board.


8cnsaDe.jpg


F1BbqiC.jpg




Third, we come to our partners over at ModMyMods! They are sending us a Alphacool block for the 1070 and some misc modding materials and cables.


jUw8s5F.jpg


28WaLlP.jpg




And last but certainly not least, we are proud to announce that ArtMods will be providing the cruicial 3D printed parts to make this build a reality! Am super excited as he is an incredible fabricator and can paint realistic designs on almost anything!


ue9YXZp.jpg




In other news, below are two video links. The first is our hardware reveal for the mod and the second is our case review on the Commander C34 case! Don’t forget to sub to the channel to not miss out on the other reviews coming soon.


#PreludePC Hardware Reveal(Well...most of it)



Thermaltake Commander C34 Case Review

(Video goes live June 19th at Noon PST)



Thanks for sticking with us so far! Can’t wait to get you more content soon!
 
J

JRZoid

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 1, 2019
Messages
91
Are you serious? a Damn Prelude? Lol...Ricerrr's lol. Let's do the Ricer Bash lol. Where I come From We like BIG Country Motorrr Lol
 
DDCustomMods

DDCustomMods

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
97
JRZoid said:
Are you serious? a Damn Prelude? Lol...Ricerrr's lol. Let's do the Ricer Bash lol. Where I come From We like BIG Country Motorrr Lol
Click to expand...
Haha, I appreciate a large motor as well.... and I'm keeping an eye out for an old stepside chevy to drop a good motor in for my wife's dream truck. But for now, busy fixing up the Lude and it's constant leak of oil lol
 
J

JRZoid

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 1, 2019
Messages
91
Or like should of kept that Flareside Ford and do some abominated redneckkk Methed chronicles thing haha. one of those big 572 suckers lol damn REAL MOTOR 4.5inX4.5in strokeee...find a rear end I do not know bigger dually shit.
I don't know get it to hook up, I know I could get drunk and DIE in it etc lol


Trust Me that's BIGGG and ALL MOTORRR...we'll tear the Prelude in half lol
 
DDCustomMods

DDCustomMods

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 10, 2011
Messages
97
GcuwI4U.jpg


PCPartPicker Link: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/pkKk29


Goood afternoon my fellow PC nuts and Luder lovers!

First, let’s get some love for a bath for #AcidDragon as she sits in the driveway

QZFPsVU.jpg

G4Lx3th.jpg

Y6JMQGp.jpg



Now that we know what we are working towards….. Let’s start changing this Thermaltake Commander C34 case!

First let’s get this front panel off by using a gentle prying motion with a flat screwdriver to release the 4 clips

k2KUqpC.jpg

ivt4YW9.jpg



Those 200mm of RGB goodness (Thermaltake included front intake fans)
jzf0fKO.jpg



Now we can get the grills removed and get them painted green to match the grill on #AcidDragon

lrvRf5K.jpg


A tip for painting outside, cover with a clear tub/container to prevent dust, leaves, bugs and anything else floating around while the paint dries

6e638AO.jpg


Always several super light coats for the win!

paPnlUM.jpg




While I waited for the paint to cure, I began unboxing hardware and getting it installed to test fit and prep the system to plan out our loop and placement of the “turbo” pump.

Starting with this sexy EVGA Z390 FTW motherboard…and fitting the Thermaltake Pacific CPU cooler to it

WaWY0et.jpg

XjH8RcJ.jpg

cU6bZZG.jpg

6Vc2b5b.jpg



Next up our 120GB TeamGroup SSD!

tebtwWF.jpg

sA0E4KB.jpg



Finally, let’s install this Thermaltake ToughPower 850W PSU! A bit overpowered for this build’s purpose…. But so is the watercooling haha

dbjoDCI.jpg

d3zXXtj.jpg



The paint hasn’t fully cured, but now is dry and can be installed back in place! The case is looking sexy so far!

cs2Pwnl.jpg

4OdkMVk.jpg



Hopefully I will have time to get some more work this Friday and have another update for you next week!!!

Stay classy fellow modders and friends!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top