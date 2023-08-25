Preloaded emulation drives on Amazon

I'm too lazy to curate my own bunch of roms and emulators and want to just pickup something turn key to plug into my existing HTPC setup.
I'm concerned about malware and see some have horrible interfaces with games that are half buggy or duplicates, and others that seem pretty polished. I'd prefer less with a really nice looking interface where every game just works; quality over quantity.
I have a pair of 8bit Dio ultimate controllers already.
Any experience with these, good, bad, ugly?
