Preference for updating BIOS

I buy Asus boards, and up until now I've only updated the BIOS using the EZ Upgrade method through their Windows software. Last November I picked up a Crosshair VIII Hero (wifi) to go with my 5900x, and was introduced to the EZ Flash method out of necessity. It's worked so far, but I've also heard horror stories of people bricking their mobos.



So, for the crowd here: Is one method actually safer than the other?



Also, why haven't mfgs. built backup systems into their board yet where the existing BIOS is backed up in case of failure during apply.