Pre-built low end gaming machine

A guy I went to school with ages ago is looking for some advice to buy a lower-end gaming PC. He's not comfortable with putting one together, and he's several states away. He's been looking at like Best Buy's website and places like that. Its been a few years since I put a box together so I have no idea which processors and GPUs are crappy and which ones give you good bang for the buck. He's hoping to spend $1000 or less and needs everything including a monitor, basic speakers etc. He specifically mentioned wanting to play World of Warships and Total War: Warhammer, so I dont think he is being overly ambitious.



Any advice? Especially with regards to CPU, GPU, minimum memory etc.