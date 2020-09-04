Powershell scripting advice on disabling Services and tasks

Hi all,

Not sure if this is exactly the right place for this. If not Mods please move it.



So here is the problem I've got. Windows is getting slower again with all the stupid update services, tasks, and general garbage running int he background.

What I would like to do is set up a script in Powershell (probably the best) that would:

I have automated updates planning in place that only run updates once the update is approved higher up. That way updates don't get deployed that cause messes!



1. Find the stupid Adobe Reader update service and turn it off and set to disabled.

2. Find the Adobe Flash service and do the same turn off and disable.

3. Find the Google Update service and stoip and disable.

4. Find the Mozilla update service and do the same.

5. That finds the enabled task scheduler task that runs the stupid Google update every hour and disables it.

6. Does the same for the adobe update task in scheduler.

7. Does the same for One drive updater.

8. checks the defrag is off (can be done from scheduled tasks.)

9. Turns off the skype service and startup item.



Would be nice to be able to pass a variable with any other service or task. Figure once the base script is done most of these are duplicates of the first with the service or task name changed.



Any experts out there who could help?

Thanks