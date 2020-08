PowerShell Help Add User

Okay I am trying to add a user through PowerShell. Call it a learning experience, as I know how to do it through ADAC.This is the script I am trying to use, but I keep getting errors.$secpass = Read-Host "Password" -AsSecureStringNew-ADUser -Name "User Name" -SamAccountName Uname-UserPrincipalName " Unamen@test.com " -AccountPassword $secpass-Path "cn=Users,dc=Test,dc=com" -Enabled:$trueAny help would be greatly appreciated.