Powerline adapter causing issues when gaming

nightwinqq
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2021
- Messages
- 1
This has been an ongoing issue for years throughout multiple games such as CSGO, Valorant, Halo Infinite, R6s pretty much any game that's an fps and is multiplayer. This used to only happen on high tickrate servers like 128 on csgo and valorant but now it even happens on 64 tick on csgo. When i play overwatch with a much lower tickrate though i have no problems. I get random stutters that teleport me back and shots not registering at all not in a game issue related way. Here are some examples. This also only happens on my powerline adapter. I had an old one tp link adapter and it never happened on and neither on wifi. Plugging an ethernet cable fixes the problem but that's why Im using a powerline adapter because I'm on the other side of the house and my wifi is being used by 2 other people and on multiple devices.
https://gyazo.com/d24522a57373bb7bd30db6721d1f757e
This one could just be a game issue but everyone i know who plays says it is just me and when i watch streams it doesn't take this long to kill someone is relatively quick. Also getting stutter similar to the below examples in halo.
https://gyazo.com/d16814faa837bb60ef178dfdbf81a113
https://gyazo.com/e3a4e03303af4f10e60d94dba15260b9
https://gyazo.com/4bf516d5bf42cb36c6f45aa35fdbf299
https://gyazo.com/d86714b3fde5cff08825935d1a50ff9b
https://gyazo.com/ae333c0eda9472222f0b78f85e6c21bb
also worth noting my old adapter was a tp link av500 and also has included wifi. It wasn't in my room so i never plugged an ethernet cable inside of it but my uncle had no problems using it with ethernet and i played on the wifi of it and had no problems in games such as csgo until I replaced it with the one listed above and was the only one using it with ethernet.
When pinging my IP address i still get the stutters but its always 1 ms and no loss. Whenever i pingged 8.8.8.8 i was getting 9-12 and it would spike to 93-300ms. This seems to happen when i stutter aswell. Also worth noting that the first hour of playing i had some stutters but other than that it was fine. After a couple of hours it felt like i was playing on eu servers but my ping in cmd and discord were fine. when i left the discord call i was in and restarted my halo it wasn't as laggy as before. It was similar to the first hour i played. The stutters happen regardless of if I'm in a call or not but its weird that when i left and restarted my game it wasn't unplayable. Similar thing happens to me in valorant.
here are some more gifs of it happening in halo for more reference
https://gyazo.com/01efe68083cf0c6e30c696a6494bfae3
https://gyazo.com/a356dd942102b5897b619ca08ca5c31c
https://gyazo.com/ec66a4e3639e345752f4bc262e3c62ba
https://gyazo.com/693cc43f71eeb44480e5a940516754b8
https://gyazo.com/70388e36fc868efc98f2226659d6cfa0
https://gyazo.com/13b94d0f2f13a0b865cdd4d6331fbdd4
https://gyazo.com/2696c10e3da0ce465656812418b24155
https://gyazo.com/9d9e44b12651b1d4f58660f22d549fb4
https://gyazo.com/d24522a57373bb7bd30db6721d1f757e
This one could just be a game issue but everyone i know who plays says it is just me and when i watch streams it doesn't take this long to kill someone is relatively quick. Also getting stutter similar to the below examples in halo.
https://gyazo.com/d16814faa837bb60ef178dfdbf81a113
https://gyazo.com/e3a4e03303af4f10e60d94dba15260b9
https://gyazo.com/4bf516d5bf42cb36c6f45aa35fdbf299
https://gyazo.com/d86714b3fde5cff08825935d1a50ff9b
https://gyazo.com/ae333c0eda9472222f0b78f85e6c21bb
also worth noting my old adapter was a tp link av500 and also has included wifi. It wasn't in my room so i never plugged an ethernet cable inside of it but my uncle had no problems using it with ethernet and i played on the wifi of it and had no problems in games such as csgo until I replaced it with the one listed above and was the only one using it with ethernet.
When pinging my IP address i still get the stutters but its always 1 ms and no loss. Whenever i pingged 8.8.8.8 i was getting 9-12 and it would spike to 93-300ms. This seems to happen when i stutter aswell. Also worth noting that the first hour of playing i had some stutters but other than that it was fine. After a couple of hours it felt like i was playing on eu servers but my ping in cmd and discord were fine. when i left the discord call i was in and restarted my halo it wasn't as laggy as before. It was similar to the first hour i played. The stutters happen regardless of if I'm in a call or not but its weird that when i left and restarted my game it wasn't unplayable. Similar thing happens to me in valorant.
here are some more gifs of it happening in halo for more reference
https://gyazo.com/01efe68083cf0c6e30c696a6494bfae3
https://gyazo.com/a356dd942102b5897b619ca08ca5c31c
https://gyazo.com/ec66a4e3639e345752f4bc262e3c62ba
https://gyazo.com/693cc43f71eeb44480e5a940516754b8
https://gyazo.com/70388e36fc868efc98f2226659d6cfa0
https://gyazo.com/13b94d0f2f13a0b865cdd4d6331fbdd4
https://gyazo.com/2696c10e3da0ce465656812418b24155
https://gyazo.com/9d9e44b12651b1d4f58660f22d549fb4