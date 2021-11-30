Powerline adapter causing issues when gaming

This has been an ongoing issue for years throughout multiple games such as CSGO, Valorant, Halo Infinite, R6s pretty much any game that's an fps and is multiplayer. This used to only happen on high tickrate servers like 128 on csgo and valorant but now it even happens on 64 tick on csgo. When i play overwatch with a much lower tickrate though i have no problems. I get random stutters that teleport me back and shots not registering at all not in a game issue related way. Here are some examples. This also only happens on my powerline adapter. I had an old one tp link adapter and it never happened on and neither on wifi. Plugging an ethernet cable fixes the problem but that's why Im using a powerline adapter because I'm on the other side of the house and my wifi is being used by 2 other people and on multiple devices.This one could just be a game issue but everyone i know who plays says it is just me and when i watch streams it doesn't take this long to kill someone is relatively quick. Also getting stutter similar to the below examples in halo.also worth noting my old adapter was a tp link av500 and also has included wifi. It wasn't in my room so i never plugged an ethernet cable inside of it but my uncle had no problems using it with ethernet and i played on the wifi of it and had no problems in games such as csgo until I replaced it with the one listed above and was the only one using it with ethernet.When pinging my IP address i still get the stutters but its always 1 ms and no loss. Whenever i pingged 8.8.8.8 i was getting 9-12 and it would spike to 93-300ms. This seems to happen when i stutter aswell. Also worth noting that the first hour of playing i had some stutters but other than that it was fine. After a couple of hours it felt like i was playing on eu servers but my ping in cmd and discord were fine. when i left the discord call i was in and restarted my halo it wasn't as laggy as before. It was similar to the first hour i played. The stutters happen regardless of if I'm in a call or not but its weird that when i left and restarted my game it wasn't unplayable. Similar thing happens to me in valorant.here are some more gifs of it happening in halo for more reference