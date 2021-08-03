Powering GPU riser

It will take what I needs to operate. The pci-e connector provides 75w while I am assuming you mean 8 pin connector not a 6 will give 150w. For a total of 225w available to the card to pull. I don't know any 3060 ti that is only 6 pin. It wouldn't be enough to power a 3060 ti.Good day all
Could someone clarifie for me:
if you have a rtx 3060 Ti (TDP 200W) and plug it through gpu riser x1 (connected with 6pin, 75W) in its peak it will take 275W or 200W?
Thank you in advance.
I will try to explain again:It will take what I needs to operate. The pci-e connector provides 75w while I am assuming you mean 8 pin connector not a 6 will give 150w. For a total of 225w available to the card to pull. I don't know any 3060 ti that is only 6 pin. It wouldn't be enough to power a 3060 ti.
I am very sorry card is connected with 1x 8pin and 1x6pin connectors.225W. 150w for the 8 pin and 75w for the riser.
the 6 pin is a substitute for the power not being passed by the 1x riser \ USB cable, not in addition to.
I think the OP is using something like these https://www.amazon.com/FebSmart-Bit...006C-Cable-GPU-Adapter-Ethereum/dp/B07GJNMLYMYea I am confused here. The riser is only 1x? If the the gpu has a 8 pin and a 6 pin it would be able to draw upto 300w total. 75w from the pci-e, 75w from the 6pin and 150 from the 8pin. The USB would not any power to the riser. I don't even know what the USB is for.
When you use a gpu for mining cryptocurrency that is how you connect it.Yea I am confused here. The riser is only 1x? If the the gpu has a 8 pin and a 6 pin it would be able to draw upto 300w total. 75w from the pci-e, 75w from the 6pin and 150 from the 8pin. The USB would not any power to the riser. I don't even know what the USB is for.
CorrectI think the OP is using something like these https://www.amazon.com/FebSmart-Bit...006C-Cable-GPU-Adapter-Ethereum/dp/B07GJNMLYM
The mobo end of the riser doesn't carry any power, instead the card end of the riser has a 6 pin to "inject" the missing power.