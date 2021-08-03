Powering GPU riser

Good day all

Could someone clarifie for me:

if you have a rtx 3060 Ti (TDP 200W) and plug it through gpu riser x1 (connected with 6pin, 75W) in its peak it will take 275W or 200W?

Thank you in advance.
 
Good day all

Could someone clarifie for me:

if you have a rtx 3060 Ti (TDP 200W) and plug it through gpu riser x1 (connected with 6pin, 75W) in its peak it will take 275W or 200W?

Thank you in advance.
It will take what I needs to operate. The pci-e connector provides 75w while I am assuming you mean 8 pin connector not a 6 will give 150w. For a total of 225w available to the card to pull. I don't know any 3060 ti that is only 6 pin. It wouldn't be enough to power a 3060 ti.
 
It will take what I needs to operate. The pci-e connector provides 75w while I am assuming you mean 8 pin connector not a 6 will give 150w. For a total of 225w available to the card to pull. I don't know any 3060 ti that is only 6 pin. It wouldn't be enough to power a 3060 ti.
I will try to explain again:

I have rtx 3060 Ti, it is powered with 1x 8pin connector and 1x 6pin connector, card is pluged to gpu riser x1 and connected to motherboard through usb cable, gpu riser is powered by 6pin connector. Now card has TDP 200W, gpu riser can take 75W at its peak, am I right?

Now the Q is in peak card and gpu riser together will take 275W or 200W?
 
225W. 150w for the 8 pin and 75w for the riser.

the 6 pin is a substitute for the power not being passed by the 1x riser \ USB cable, not in addition to.
 
225W. 150w for the 8 pin and 75w for the riser.

the 6 pin is a substitute for the power not being passed by the 1x riser \ USB cable, not in addition to.
I am very sorry card is connected with 1x 8pin and 1x6pin connectors.
 
Yea I am confused here. The riser is only 1x? If the the gpu has a 8 pin and a 6 pin it would be able to draw upto 300w total. 75w from the pci-e, 75w from the 6pin and 150 from the 8pin. The USB would not any power to the riser. I don't even know what the USB is for.
 
If the card has 1 x 8pin and 1 x 6 pin, and the riser has 1 x 6 pin, then you would be at 300watt of power delivery.
 
Yea I am confused here. The riser is only 1x? If the the gpu has a 8 pin and a 6 pin it would be able to draw upto 300w total. 75w from the pci-e, 75w from the 6pin and 150 from the 8pin. The USB would not any power to the riser. I don't even know what the USB is for.
I think the OP is using something like these https://www.amazon.com/FebSmart-Bit...006C-Cable-GPU-Adapter-Ethereum/dp/B07GJNMLYM

The mobo end of the riser doesn't carry any power, instead the card end of the riser has a 6 pin to "inject" the missing power.
 
Yea I am confused here. The riser is only 1x? If the the gpu has a 8 pin and a 6 pin it would be able to draw upto 300w total. 75w from the pci-e, 75w from the 6pin and 150 from the 8pin. The USB would not any power to the riser. I don't even know what the USB is for.
When you use a gpu for mining cryptocurrency that is how you connect it.
 
Back to Q, if card has TDP 200W even if it is connectd by 1x8pin and 1x6pin it should not ask for more the 200W or not?
 
Unfortunately TDP by card manufactures are a bit loosey goosey. You would be best served looking up reviews of your particular card or even better, testing it yourself under your load conditions.

You can reign in TDP with power settings, but the only thing I would count on out of the box is that it will pull less than 300w.
 
