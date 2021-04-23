Powering a water pump to test loop

pendragon1

pendragon1

pendragon1 said:
yeah, it will just give it a straight 12v ie full blast. if you dont want full blast, move the inside pin to the outside to give it 7v. pump didnt come with one?
Thanks! Just wanted to make sure it wouldn't provide too much or too little power since the adapter only has 2 pins.

You know, the kit came with the power supply shorting attachment but I could not find anything to attach the pump to.
 
Sorry 1 more question:

I know this is drain port. Is the fitting a drain valve? The kit came with a tube to plug in for draining but I want to make sure this fitting will prevent the water from rushing out.
 

pendragon1

pendragon1

odd it didnt come with one. youll use it and the jumper to power up the psu to fill the loop. dont connect ANY other power connectors to any other components, just the pump.
cant tell, pic is too small. if its not, you have to turn it so its the high point, attach the hose and then turn it down to drain.
 
pendragon1 said:
odd it didnt come with one. youll use it and the jumper to power up the psu to fill the loop. dont connect ANY other power connectors to any other components, just the pump.
cant tell, pic is too small. if its not, you have to turn it so its the high point, attach the hose and then turn it down to drain.
Thank you. Appreciate the help.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

no prob. oh and you power off the psu, jumper it, fill, power on/off to fill while never letting the pump go dry.
 
