Powercolor 5700 xt Liquid devil PSA

This is not brand new news but it just happened to me so I thought I would post a warning. Using adrenalin drivers past 19-2-1 can cause the core clock of the card to get locked at 300 mhz. There is a temporary bios fix in the Devil club member forums under the news section. I am not willing to risk bricking the card, the bios flash is complex, so I rolled back drivers until I got some that worked. Not ideal but waiting on a fix from amd.