Powercolor 5700 xt Liquid devil PSA

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
256
This is not brand new news but it just happened to me so I thought I would post a warning. Using adrenalin drivers past 19-2-1 can cause the core clock of the card to get locked at 300 mhz. There is a temporary bios fix in the Devil club member forums under the news section. I am not willing to risk bricking the card, the bios flash is complex, so I rolled back drivers until I got some that worked. Not ideal but waiting on a fix from amd.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top