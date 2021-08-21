Power Supply Sizing Question

Hey everyone,So with some video card bundles that I purchased I ended up getting 3 of these now infamous Gigabyte 750/850W Gold power supplies. I ended up putting them in my lab to replace some pre-80 plus Corsair CX units but now a couple months later they are a danger. As these units run 24/7 and have a lot of expensive gear attached, goal is to put these Gigabyte POS units in the trash bin and replace them.My goal is to get the same unit for all of my lab nodes, as they don't have a real video card in them I can probably keep them pretty light. Here are the specs:Node 1:R5 3600Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite128GB Kingston 3600MHz2 x 1TB SN550 NVMe4 x 4TB WD Blue2 x 1TB WD Blue SSD1 x Intel Quad Port NIC2 x Intel Single Port NICGeforce GT710Node 2:A10-7800Gigabyte F2A88X-D3HP32GB Kingston 1600MHz1 x 250GB WD Blue SSD1 x 1TB SN550 (in a PCI-E Card)7 x 8TB WD Red1 x Intel Quad Port NIC1 x Intel Single Port NICNode 3:R5 3600Gigabyte B550M DS3H128GB Kingston 3600MHz2 x 1TB SN550 NVMe2 x 2TB WD Blue2 x 1TB WD Blue SSD1 x Intel Quad Port NIC1 x Intel Single Port NICGeforce GT710Corsair H100i Watercooler---For each of the above I am pretty sure that I can get away with running a Corsair RM550x - but I would love a second set of eyes to make sure I am not insane