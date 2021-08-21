Power Supply Sizing Question

Hey everyone,
So with some video card bundles that I purchased I ended up getting 3 of these now infamous Gigabyte 750/850W Gold power supplies. I ended up putting them in my lab to replace some pre-80 plus Corsair CX units but now a couple months later they are a danger. As these units run 24/7 and have a lot of expensive gear attached, goal is to put these Gigabyte POS units in the trash bin and replace them.
My goal is to get the same unit for all of my lab nodes, as they don't have a real video card in them I can probably keep them pretty light. Here are the specs:
Node 1:
R5 3600
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite
128GB Kingston 3600MHz
2 x 1TB SN550 NVMe
4 x 4TB WD Blue
2 x 1TB WD Blue SSD
1 x Intel Quad Port NIC
2 x Intel Single Port NIC
Geforce GT710
Node 2:
A10-7800
Gigabyte F2A88X-D3HP
32GB Kingston 1600MHz
1 x 250GB WD Blue SSD
1 x 1TB SN550 (in a PCI-E Card)
7 x 8TB WD Red
1 x Intel Quad Port NIC
1 x Intel Single Port NIC
Node 3:
R5 3600
Gigabyte B550M DS3H
128GB Kingston 3600MHz
2 x 1TB SN550 NVMe
2 x 2TB WD Blue
2 x 1TB WD Blue SSD
1 x Intel Quad Port NIC
1 x Intel Single Port NIC
Geforce GT710
Corsair H100i Watercooler
---
For each of the above I am pretty sure that I can get away with running a Corsair RM550x - but I would love a second set of eyes to make sure I am not insane
So with some video card bundles that I purchased I ended up getting 3 of these now infamous Gigabyte 750/850W Gold power supplies. I ended up putting them in my lab to replace some pre-80 plus Corsair CX units but now a couple months later they are a danger. As these units run 24/7 and have a lot of expensive gear attached, goal is to put these Gigabyte POS units in the trash bin and replace them.
My goal is to get the same unit for all of my lab nodes, as they don't have a real video card in them I can probably keep them pretty light. Here are the specs:
Node 1:
R5 3600
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite
128GB Kingston 3600MHz
2 x 1TB SN550 NVMe
4 x 4TB WD Blue
2 x 1TB WD Blue SSD
1 x Intel Quad Port NIC
2 x Intel Single Port NIC
Geforce GT710
Node 2:
A10-7800
Gigabyte F2A88X-D3HP
32GB Kingston 1600MHz
1 x 250GB WD Blue SSD
1 x 1TB SN550 (in a PCI-E Card)
7 x 8TB WD Red
1 x Intel Quad Port NIC
1 x Intel Single Port NIC
Node 3:
R5 3600
Gigabyte B550M DS3H
128GB Kingston 3600MHz
2 x 1TB SN550 NVMe
2 x 2TB WD Blue
2 x 1TB WD Blue SSD
1 x Intel Quad Port NIC
1 x Intel Single Port NIC
Geforce GT710
Corsair H100i Watercooler
---
For each of the above I am pretty sure that I can get away with running a Corsair RM550x - but I would love a second set of eyes to make sure I am not insane
Last edited: