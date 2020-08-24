Power supply shortage forced my hand...

So...I am piecing together a new computer build with a custom water loop and I have pretty much all my components except for a power supply, reservoir, and pump. Since the case is "fairly" small, a Fractal Design Node 804 mATX case, I need to get the power supply in to determine what kind of reservoir and pump I will be able to squeeze into it.



Back in July I placed an order for a Seasonic Prime 850TX Titanium PSU, but it was on backorder. The seller states that fulfillment of backorders takes about 10-30 days. Well, I am approaching the 30 day mark with no informative updates from the seller. Today, I even started to see some sites mention similar power supplies (which are built by Seasonic) won't be in stock until October. Ugh...This was not making me feel good about it and risk waiting sitting on parts that will fall outside their return/exchange window if I have a defect. So I saw that they had a Corsair AX1000 Titanium (which is a Seasonic build as well) power supply in stock which, of course, costs more. So I mulled it over and over then finally decided to spend a little more to get the Corsair AX1000 before they went out of stock, knowing I will get it within the week versus still sitting on the unknown of the 850TX.



I know the 1000w PSU will be overkill for my needs, but I felt I couldn't go any less than 850w in preparation of the Nvidia RTX 3xxx series coming out (I'd like to get my hands on that 3090 if possible). On that same note, I wanted a very efficient power supply since I leave my PC running 24/7, so there are quite a few hours in the day where it will be idling at a low wattage. So essentially, I needed a PSU that was very efficient on the low side for the energy savings while being able to deliver stable high peak power when maxing out. I did try and look at the Platinum models as well, but many of the good ones are out of stock, and to get a decent low power efficiency you need to size those up closer to your actual needs than what the Titaniums are capable of. For me, a quality PSU is a must. It's the heart of your system and a good quality unit goes a long way in ensuring a long, healthy lifespan of the rest of your hardware (and a decent UPS to go with it).



For those curious, this is what I plan to build to replace the current system that is in my signature:

Fractal Design Node 804 Case

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact mDTX Motherboard

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (to hold me over until the Zen 3s are released)

32GB (16GBx2) G.Skill Trident Z New DDR4 3600 (16-16-16-36) Memory

Seagate FireCuda 520 2TB PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD (x 2)

Seagate FireCuda 120 4TB SATA3 SSD (x 1)

Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SATA3 SSD (x 1, coming out of my current build)

Corsair Performance Pro 256GB SATA3 SSD (x1, coming out of my current build)

Nvidia GTX 1080 FE Graphics Card (until the RTX 3xxx series gets released)



Cooling will be via:

Corsair XR7 240mm x 54mm Radiator (x 2) going in the top of the case running in parallel

Be Quiet! Silent Wings 3 HS 120mm Fans (x 4 for the radiators, possibly more for rest of the case)

Optimus Foundation CPU Block for AMD

Primochill Primoflex 10/13 tubing (White)

Fittings, etc. (Primarily Corsair Hydro X fittings in black, which are really just Bitspower fittings without the logo)



The theme I am thinking of is primarily black and white. It'll be my Beetlejuice.



This is my everyday PC. Aside from the typical daily duties, it is also used for doing Lightroom/Photoshop with some pretty large photos, gaming in 4K, and playing VR on my Valve Index.