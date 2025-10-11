  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Power Supply recommendations please

I am looking for power supply recommendations please

I would like to keep the budget around $55-85 BUT could spend more if it is needed

Specs are as follows

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600x3d
MOBO: Asus ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wifi
RAM: DDR5 6000 Patriot Viper Venom 2x16GB CL30
GPU: PowerColor Reaper Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB (2 fan)
Storeage: Silicon Power 1TB UD90 NVMe 4.0 Gen4
Cooler: PCCOOLER CPS DC360 Pro ARGB AIO with display
NOTES: 9 ARGB 120mm fans(including the AIO)
 
No idea about price but I love my Corsair rmx 750. This thing is so quiet it's unbelievable

For your specs a 600 is fine but the price differentials really aren't high
 
What PSU were you using before? I'm still using all my EVGA SuperNova G2's, Corsair AX's, Seasonic's and even a few Rosewill's from years ago. I've recently used a Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 650W and even a PCCOOLER KN850, and they've been performing pretty solid. Just do your due diligence with expert and user reviews. I pretty much go for 80 Plus Gold or Platinum, and stick to brands that have always been reliable in the past for me, but times and prices change, so have been trying out some of the newer PSU's.
 
