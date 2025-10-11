EricFX1984
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 21, 2010
- Messages
- 1,129
I am looking for power supply recommendations please
I would like to keep the budget around $55-85 BUT could spend more if it is needed
Specs are as follows
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600x3d
MOBO: Asus ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wifi
RAM: DDR5 6000 Patriot Viper Venom 2x16GB CL30
GPU: PowerColor Reaper Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB (2 fan)
Storeage: Silicon Power 1TB UD90 NVMe 4.0 Gen4
Cooler: PCCOOLER CPS DC360 Pro ARGB AIO with display
NOTES: 9 ARGB 120mm fans(including the AIO)
I would like to keep the budget around $55-85 BUT could spend more if it is needed
Specs are as follows
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600x3d
MOBO: Asus ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wifi
RAM: DDR5 6000 Patriot Viper Venom 2x16GB CL30
GPU: PowerColor Reaper Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB (2 fan)
Storeage: Silicon Power 1TB UD90 NVMe 4.0 Gen4
Cooler: PCCOOLER CPS DC360 Pro ARGB AIO with display
NOTES: 9 ARGB 120mm fans(including the AIO)