Power supply for first build

Good afternoon all,I am doing my first build and want a 750W power supply but am torn between the Seasonic focus plus 750W 80 plus gold at 150$ ( the 850 is only 160$) and the Corsair Rm750x 750w 80 plus gold ( 2018) at 160$.With your knowledge can you answer which I would most likely get the better use out of between these power supplies.I can attach the links below: