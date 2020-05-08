Power supply for first build

S

Stias

n00b
Joined
May 8, 2020
Messages
1
Good afternoon all,

I am doing my first build and want a 750W power supply but am torn between the Seasonic focus plus 750W 80 plus gold at 150$ ( the 850 is only 160$) and the Corsair Rm750x 750w 80 plus gold ( 2018) at 160$.

With your knowledge can you answer which I would most likely get the better use out of between these power supplies.

I can attach the links below:
https://www.microcenter.com/product...t-80-plus-gold-atx-fully-modular-power-supply

https://www.microcenter.com/product...plus-gold-atx-fully-modular-power-supply-2018
 
H

hititnquitit

Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
643
What does your rig consist of? Without knowing your components I would go seasonic 650 focus plus and save a few bucks. Most 750w psus are overkill for the majority of systems.
 
Top