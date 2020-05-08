Power supply for first build

Good afternoon all,
I am doing my first build and want a 750W power supply but am torn between the Seasonic focus plus 750W 80 plus gold at 150$ ( the 850 is only 160$) and the Corsair Rm750x 750w 80 plus gold ( 2018) at 160$.
With your knowledge can you answer which I would most likely get the better use out of between these power supplies.
I can attach the links below:
https://www.microcenter.com/product...t-80-plus-gold-atx-fully-modular-power-supply
https://www.microcenter.com/product...plus-gold-atx-fully-modular-power-supply-2018
