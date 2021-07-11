Power Supply Blew Up - Testing Configuration for Damage?

Hi All,



So I was in the process of running a system through a memory stability test and I heard a high pitched pop - more of a crack, and realized the machine had turned off.



There was a bit of magic smoke but it disappeared fast enough. Couldn't smell exactly where the smell was coming from, but the only thing warmer than usual was the power supply shroud. Tried smelling the back of the PSU and couldn't smell anything either.



My first guess is the PSU is dead.



Would appreciate some troubleshooting tips on how I can try to not kill more stuff.



My plan:

Replace PSU, then go from there. What to try next? Just plug in a new PSU in and try?



Will I risk the new PSU if any of the parts are fried?

Should I throw away the power cord that was plugged in?

Will I risk damaging further hardware if I try testing the storage devices and other parts in another system?



Current parts list:

3700X, NH U12S

X470 Crosshair VII Hero

2x16GB Corsair DDR4 3200

NV Passive GT710

A few 2.5" SSDs, 1x M.2 NVME, a 3.5" HDD

2 USB sticks

Intel 4 Port NIC, I350-T4

Seasonic Platinum P860

Fractal Define 6



Thanks!